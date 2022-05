FAIRMONT, W.Va. -- The 2022 Mountain East Conference Champions, Fairmont State, is now headed to the campus of the Kutztown University to play in the NCAA Atlantic 1 Regional starting on Thursday, May 12. The Fighting Falcons received the automatic bid after going 4-0 in last week's MEC Softball Tournament with two straight wins over West Virginia Wesleyan.

