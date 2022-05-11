Neighborhoods

For foodies who love desserts, Hayes Valley is the ultimate place to explore. Although not really a valley, the several blocks along Hayes Street from Franklin to Laguna that comprise the neighborhood are pleasantly lacking any gradient (unlike the city’s arduous hills). So it’s an ideal place for pedestrians to take a leisurely stroll on a sunny or even a foggy day. Of course the most fun way to discover Hayes Valley is by taking a sugarcoated walking sweets tour.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO