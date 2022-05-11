Neighborhoods

Spend a day in North Beach, San Francisco’s “Little Italy,” where you’ll find delicious dining, interesting history and more. This small, vivid café (caffe in Italian) is said to have made the first espresso on the U.S. West Coast back in 1956. Beat writers, artists and poets were finding homes and haunts in North Beach then, and many gravitated to Caffe Trieste. The place is still humming, serving first-rate coffee and light snacks, plus live music, including heartfelt renditions of Italian opera. It’s a good place to start the day, but is fun anytime.
