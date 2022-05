ALTON — The annual Alton Pup Crawl — an excuse to drink with your dog — starts at 1 p.m. Saturday hosted by Alton Main Street. More than two dozen businesses are participating this year. Participants can check in at the Alton Dog Park under the Clark Bridge. Enter Russell Commons Park via Ridge Street and follow the signs. For $10 participants receive a bandana for their pet as well as food and beverage specials and a chance to win prizes, including a pair of Cardinals baseball tickets.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO