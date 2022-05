The Shamrocks finished in 5th place at the Hamilton County championships. The meet got off to a great start in the field events, with freshman Robert Campbell clearing 6 feet for the first time in his career in the high jump. Campbell’s performance earned him a 4th place finish, and he is the first Westfield jumper to clear 6 feet in several years.

HAMILTON COUNTY, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO