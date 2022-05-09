Gabe Brown to attend G League Elite Camp next week in Chicago

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Gabe Brown is already committed to be participate in both the NBA and G League draft combines, but he will also be getting another chance to showcase his skills to scouts next week at the NBA G League Elite Camp in Chicago.

The camp will take place on May 16 and 17 and will showcase 44 players. NBA coaches, scouts and front office executives will be present to watch the five-on-five games and various strength and agility drills.

“We are thrilled to host this talented group of draft prospects at our NBA G League Elite Camp,” said NBA G League Head of Basketball Operations Malik Rose. “This is an incredible opportunity for these 44 young men to showcase their basketball abilities in front of both NBA and NBA G League front office personnel.”

