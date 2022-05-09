LOOK: Draymond Green pays tribute to Adreian Payne in NBA playoffs

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been an emotional day for Spartans around the world who are mourning the loss of Adreian Payne. That is probably especially true for his former teammates on Michigan State like Draymond Green.

In game four of the Golden State Warriors playoff matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, Draymond paid tribute to his old friend and former teammate with a handwritten message on his shoes.

Check them out below:

