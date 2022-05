The Bruins played like their season was on the line Thursday night, defeating the Hurricanes 5-2. Scoring first in a hockey game can actually pay dividends. That novel concept escaped the Boston Bruins through the first five games of their opening-round matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes. Somehow, the Bruins managed to win a pair of home games after giving up the first goal but failed to push back against the Hurricanes during their three losses in Raleigh.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO