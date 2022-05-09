ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Irwin, CA

NTC/Fort Irwin Warrior Week concludes

By Aerotech News, Review
aerotechnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Training Center/Fort Irwin Desert Warrior Week concluded with an award ceremony before the “Concert in the Park” at the Army Field, Fort Irwin, Calif.,...

www.aerotechnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
aerotechnews.com

Davis-Monthan kicks off Bushwhacker 22-03

The 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., will conduct the sixth iteration of its Dynamic Wing Exercise at the base, May 9-13, 2022. The primary focus of this iteration will be command and control, preparing Airmen to integrate into existing joint C2 structures in any austere or contested environment. This will be the first Dynamic Wing Exercise since the 355th Wing was designated a Lead Wing by Air Combat Command in January.
ARIZONA STATE
aerotechnews.com

Luke’s 56th FW hosts Arizona Congressional staff delegation

Members from the Arizona Congressional Staff Delegation received a mission brief and tour from the 56th Fighter Wing leadership during a visit, May 5, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The brief provided an overview of the 56th FW’s mission and capabilities. Familiarization with processes and systems implemented by...
ARIZONA STATE
aerotechnews.com

Major Accident Response Exercise: DM always prepared

Major Accident Response Exercises are held quarterly at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., and incorporated into the 355th Wing’s readiness training. These exercises are also scheduled before air shows and the annual Heritage Flight Training Course, so personnel are primed for any base emergency. “The importance of these exercises...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aerotechnews.com

Contracts Briefs

Aery Aviation LLC,* Newport News, Va., (N0042122D0074); ASR International Corp.,* Hauppauge, N.Y., (N0042122D0075); Attollo LLC,* Cumberland, R.I., (N0042122D0076); Bowhead Mission Solutions LLC,* Springfield, Va., (N0042122D0077); Cherokee Nation Red Wing LLC,* Tulsa, Okla., (N0042122D0078); Eagle Systems Inc.,* California, Md., (N0042122D0079); Engineering Solutions and Technology Applications ñ Odyssey LLC,* Chula Vista, Calif., (N0042122D0080); First Division Consulting Inc.,* Burke, Va., (N0042122D0081); LTM Inc.,* Havelock, N.C., (N0042122D0082); Matanzas Engineering and Technology LLC,* St. Augustine, Fla., (N0042122D0083); Naval Systems Inc.,* Lexington Park, Md., (N0042122D0084); Sierra Management and Technologies Inc.,* California, Md., (N0042122D0085); Synectic Solutions Inc.,* Oxnard, Calif., (N0042122D0086); Tekla Research Inc.,* Fredericksburg, Va., (N0042122D0087); The Lockwood Group LLC,* Belcamp, Md., (N0042122D0088); Tri Star Engineering Inc.,* Bloomington, Ind., (N0042122D0089); VectorCSP LLC,* Elizabeth City, N.C., (N0042122D0090); and Velocit.e LLC,* California, Md., (N0042122D0091), are awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The estimated aggregate ceiling for this contract is $346,526,131, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. This contract provides product support management integration support, to include program management and logistics support services for the acquisition and life cycle sustainment of specified weapons systems, system of systems, sub-systems, and support equipment for multiple Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) program offices, Echelon III /IV commands, and NAVAIR Sustainment Group departments. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., (80 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured, as a small business set aside, via an electronic request for proposal; 18 offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Irwin, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
Fort Irwin, CA
Government
aerotechnews.com

BAE Systems flight tests third party SABER software upgrades

BAE Systems has successfully flight tested three third-party software applications on its Scalable Adaptive Bank of Electronic Resources technology. SABER is the backbone of Compass Call, a next-generation electromagnetic attack weapon system that disrupts enemy command and control communications, radar, and navigation systems. The test flights demonstrated the technology’s agility...

Comments / 0

Community Policy