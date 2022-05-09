ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

8th district tournament schedule announced today

By Todd Hamilton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the meeting was held Friday, the schedule for the 8th District tournament to...

Christian County & Heritage Christian win, UHA loses Tuesday

Christian County doubled up Union County 6-3 in getting its sixth win in the last eight games. The Lady Colonels are now 22-9 on the season. University Heights was routed by Mayfield 10-0. Jaila Batey had the only hit for the Lady Blazers who are now 7-5-1 on the season.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
kHSAA Board of Control meeting today

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control is meeting in Lexington today. One of the items of discussion is keeping the Girls Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena in Lexington through 2028. The board also heard a measure to move the KHSAA State Volleyball tournament at George Rogers Clark High School back one day from November 4-5 to Novemer 3-4 due to conflicts with housing in the Lexington/Winchester area due to the Breeders Cup at Keeneland.
LEXINGTON, KY
Hopkinsville sweeps UHA, Christian County loses, Fort Campbell wins Monday

Hopkinsville claimed the #2 seed for next week’s 8th district tournament with a pair of victories over University Heights last night. The Tigers won game one 10-0 and took the nightcap 11-1 in five innings. Hopkinsville improved to 9-13 overall and completed district play 4-2 while UHA is now 11-14 and finishes district play 2-4. Hopkinsville visits Ohio County today while UHA goes to Heritage Christian Academy for a 5:30 game with the F&M Bank pregame show at 5:15 on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP and whopam.com.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Murray State basketball adds transfer Wood Monday

Murray State coach Steve Prohm announced the signing Monday of JaCobi Wood, who comes to the Racers from Belmont. The 6-2 Wood will be a sophomore this season and averaged 6.3 points per game this past season. He’s a native of Cleveland, TN.
MURRAY, KY
UHA’s Harper and Cotthoff sign college letters today

Two University Heights seniors signed college letters to continue their athletic and academic careers today. Riley Harper is a cheerleader and will head to Transylvania University in the fall. She said initially she had no plans to cheer collegiately:. Sam Cotthoff is headed to Centre College where he will be...
LEXINGTON, KY
Guier chosen to lead Crofton Elementary School

Crofton Elementary School’s Site-Based Decision Making Council has chosen Chris Guier to serve as principal beginning July 1. Guier most recently served as Crofton Elementary School’s assistant principal since February of last year and was previously the assistant principal at Freedom Elementary. He is a graduate of Hopkinsville...
CROFTON, KY
Gov. announces another round of SAFE funding for tornado recovery

More western Kentucky cities and counties are receiving SAFE funds to assist with recovery from the December 10 and 11 tornadoes. Governor Andy Beshear announced during his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday that Graves Fiscal Court is getting $1.3 million, Muhlenberg Fiscal Court will receive $663,000, the Western Kentucky Electric Cooperative was awarded $340,000, $154,000 is going to Lyon County Fiscal court, the City of Princeton is getting $70,000 and Christian Fiscal Court will receive just under $6,000.
KENTUCKY STATE
Jeffers’ Bend presented with $10k to expand butterfly garden

Jeffers Bend Environmental Center will soon be home to an extended butterfly garden, centered on helping Monarch Butterflies as they migrate through this area. Retired District Judge Peter Macdonald and Margaret Macdonald gifted $10,000 to Jeffers Bend Tuesday morning to go towards expanding the existing butterfly garden. Margaret says they were inspired to help the monarch butterflies after seeing massive gatherings of them in Florida, and when she learned they migrate through Christian County, she knew they had to help.
FLORIDA STATE
Jeffers’ Bend brings back Water Festival Saturday

The Water Festival returns to Jeffers’ Bend Environmental Center this Saturday and officials are ready to invite families back into the center to enjoy a day of family-friendly activities. Charles Turner with Jeffers’ Bend says the pandemic really put a stop to most events they hold for the last...
JEFFERS, MN
CCMS names new principal

Christian County Middle School’s Site-Based Decision-Making Council has announced the hiring of Kristen Lindsey to serve as principal beginning July 1. A news release says Lindsey most recently served as the school’s assistant principal. Lindsey is a graduate of Christian County High School and she began her teaching...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Saban denies tampering with former U of L receiver Harrell

ESPN reports Alabama coach Nick Saban as saying at a golf outing today he denies the implication that anyone from his team violated NCAA rules by recruiting former Louisville receiver Tyler Harrell before he entered the transfer portal last month. Louisville coach Scott Satterfield suggested to 247Sports in a story published last week he believes tampering occurred with Harrell but that he couldn’t prove it. Harrell caught 18 passes for 532 yards and six touchdowns last season before entering the portal April 12th and 10- days later he committed to Alabama.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Clarksville-Montgomery County chooses next Director of Schools

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System has chosen its next director of schools. Dr. Jean Luna-Vedder currently serves as the chief of student readiness for the Tennessee Department of Education. She has been a resident of Clarksville-Montgomery County since 2007, and previously served in Clarksvile-Montgomery County as a teacher, assistant principal,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
Art Guild showing off members’ works at HCC auditorium through May 27

The Hopkinsville Art Guild’s Spring Membership Exhibition is underway at the Hopkinsville Community College Auditorium Gallery through May 27. Organizers say the exhibit features works of 15 Hopkinsville Art Guild members. They represent pieces in the categories of drawing (pencil, charcoal, ink, and pastels); water media (painting using acrylic, watercolor); oil media (painting with oils); and photography.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Charles Leslie Dupee

(Age 73, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Saturday May 14th at 1pm at Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am till 12:30pm at Adams & Sons Mortuary.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Todd County Fiscal Court hears election update

Todd County Fiscal Court made short work of a routine agenda during a special-called meeting Wednesday morning and heard an update on the election. Todd County Clerk Cindy O’Bryan reminded magistrates that early voting goes from 8 until 4 Thursday through Saturday at the Todd County Courthouse on Washington Street and you don’t need an excuse to vote early this year.
TODD COUNTY, KY
Jerry Wayne Harris

(Age 69, of Crofton) Visitation will be Thursday May 12th from 5pm to 9pm at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville. Burial will be Wednesday May 18th at 1pm at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
CROFTON, KY
Billy Harold Hancock

(Age 80, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday May 13th at 1pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 4pm to 7pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Stephanie Lynn Guinn

(Age 25, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday May 13th at 10am at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 4pm to 7pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
LaDonna Dean Durham DeBow

(Age 83, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Sunday May 15th at 2pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 4pm to 8pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

