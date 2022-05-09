8th district tournament schedule announced today

Jeffers Bend Environmental Center will soon be home to an extended butterfly garden, centered on helping Monarch Butterflies as they migrate through this area. Retired District Judge Peter Macdonald and Margaret Macdonald gifted $10,000 to Jeffers Bend Tuesday morning to go towards expanding the existing butterfly garden. Margaret says they were inspired to help the monarch butterflies after seeing massive gatherings of them in Florida, and when she learned they migrate through Christian County, she knew they had to help.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO