Sharp removes name from Transfer Portal and will return to WKU

Scott Satterfield finally made an admission that a substantial segment of the UofL fanbase has been waiting to hear for a while. He noted that UofL needs to add more size to the defensive line and that it is something they should have addressed before now. While it’s great to hear Satterfield and members of the staff be transparent about possible missteps, action is what fans want to see. Well, the staff getting a visit from one of the best transfers in the country in Jermayne Lole is the type of action you like to see.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO