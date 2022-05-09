Sharp removes name from Transfer Portal and will return to WKU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doug Davenport, an assistant men's basketball coach at Bellarmine University, was named coach-in-waiting Thursday whenever his father, Scott Davenport, retires. While there's no set date for Scott Davenport's retirement, Director of Athletics Scott Weigandt said in a news release Thursday that the university "has taken steps...
Murray State announced the signing of two more players Tuesday. Rob Perry is a 6-4 guard from Orlando, FL who comes to the Racers through the transfer portal after three seasons at Stetson University. Patrick Chew is a 6-4 guard from Phoenix, AZ. He played three seasons for Brophy College Prep where he averaged 15. 8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2. 9 assists during his senior season.
Louisville football started off the offseason as a loser in the transfer portal but the staff has worked their way back to building one of the better transfer classes in the country. 247 ranks Louisville's 2022 transfer class as the second-best in the ACC and the staff is working to take the top spot.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff Brohm talked about the moment Urban Meyer did not shake his hand after Purdue punished Meyer’s second-ranked Ohio State football team by 29 points in 2018. He joked about the Xs and Os advice he gets from his father (Oscar), brothers (Greg & Brian),...
The 2022 King of the Bluegrass tournament will include some of Kentucky’s top high school basketball teams, including state champion George Rogers Clark and state runner-up Warren Central. It will also include Lyon County and high-scoring guard Travis Perry, who is well on his way to breaking “King” Kelly...
The final 247 Sports 2022 recruiting rankings are out, and it was mostly good news for the Kentucky Wildcats. Coming in at No. 5 overall was 5-star combo guard Cason Wallace, who finishes as Kentucky’s top signee in the class. His highest ranking is No. 4 at On3. Not...
—The Louisville baseball team is the No. 7 overall seed in D1Baseball.com’s latest NCAA tournament projection. Win this weekend’s series against No. 5 Virginia Tech and the Cards are probably pretty close to locking up a regional at Jim Patterson. —Nick Saban is denying that Alabama did any...
Scott Satterfield finally made an admission that a substantial segment of the UofL fanbase has been waiting to hear for a while. He noted that UofL needs to add more size to the defensive line and that it is something they should have addressed before now. While it’s great to hear Satterfield and members of the staff be transparent about possible missteps, action is what fans want to see. Well, the staff getting a visit from one of the best transfers in the country in Jermayne Lole is the type of action you like to see.
Four members of the Kentucky STUNT team were named All-Americans by the College STUNT Coaches Association on Tuesday. Izzy Holloway, a sophomore from Bethlehem, North Carolina, was named to the first team by the CSCA. Regan Gray, a freshman from Louisville, was named to the second team. Junior Hannah Hohn,...
Hopkinsville claimed the #2 seed for next week’s 8th district tournament with a pair of victories over University Heights last night. The Tigers won game one 10-0 and took the nightcap 11-1 in five innings. Hopkinsville improved to 9-13 overall and completed district play 4-2 while UHA is now 11-14 and finishes district play 2-4. Hopkinsville visits Ohio County today while UHA goes to Heritage Christian Academy for a 5:30 game with the F&M Bank pregame show at 5:15 on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP and whopam.com.
Greenfield football coach Don Pitt is stepping down to become the offensive coordinator and o-line coach at Milan. He’ll join head coach Derrick Carr on the Bulldog staff. Coach Pitt carried the Jackets to four post season appearances and has been named coach of the year by the Northwest Football officials association and region coach of the year.
Christian County doubled up Union County 6-3 in getting its sixth win in the last eight games. The Lady Colonels are now 22-9 on the season. University Heights was routed by Mayfield 10-0. Jaila Batey had the only hit for the Lady Blazers who are now 7-5-1 on the season.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The offense got started early for the Indiana baseball program, but No. 7 Louisville was able to rally for the 7-2 victory on Tuesday (May 10) at Jim Patterson Stadium. Indiana (22-26) jumped out to an early lead with a single run in the first inning,...
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control is meeting in Lexington today. One of the items of discussion is keeping the Girls Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena in Lexington through 2028. The board also heard a measure to move the KHSAA State Volleyball tournament at George Rogers Clark High School back one day from November 4-5 to Novemer 3-4 due to conflicts with housing in the Lexington/Winchester area due to the Breeders Cup at Keeneland.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesdsay that the City of Bowling Green and its officials will add upgrades at the Kentucky Transpark behind a $1,000,000 investment building on one of the fastest-growing industrial parks in Kentucky. “The economic momentum we are seeing in Kentucky does not...
Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that $16 million from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund will help provide up to 300 homes for families in 13 Western Kentucky counties. Working with the state’s Public Protection Cabinet, which administers the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, nonprofit groups Habitat for...
The US began expanding westward after the Revolutionary War. Kentucky pioneers forged through wildlife to expand its new society. Search and expansion led to the clearing of land and eventually the trading of Kentucky salt, to Tennessee, Virginia, and Illinois.
— Harbor Steel & Supply Corp., a distributor and manufacturer of fabricated products breaks ground a new $8 million operation in Warren County creating 25 quality jobs for Kentuckians. Harbor Steel broke ground on a 50,000-square-foot facility in the Kentucky Transpark. In addition to the initial investment, the operation provides...
PADUCAH, Ky. (WBKO) - In the U. S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, Paducah Division, Gerald Kent Kingston, 61, of Elkton, and Bobby Joe Merrick, 72, of Princeton, pled guilty Wednesday to stealing over $350,000 from a Lyon County grain elevator company. According to court documents, Kingston...
