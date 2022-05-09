ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Sharp removes name from Transfer Portal and will return to WKU

By Todd Hamilton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHopkinsville native Jamarion Sharp announced today he will return for his...

