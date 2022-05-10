ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, NY

Young Thug, Gunna, 26 Other YSL Associates Hit With RICO Charges, Thug Arrested

By C. Vernon Coleman II
 4 days ago
UPDATE (May 10): Young Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, issued a statement to XXL, denying the rapper’s criminal involvement in the matter. "Mr. Williams has committed no violation of law, whatsoever. We will fight this case ethically, legally and zealously. Mr. Williams will be cleared," he said. ORIGINAL...

