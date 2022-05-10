Avalanche beat Predators, sweep Nashville in first round of Stanley Cup playoffs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Cale Makar is inevitable. And so was a first-round sweep from the Avalanche.

The Avalanche defenseman, who is a finalist for the Norris Trophy which is given to the best defenseman in the NHL, was again the difference Monday night for the Avs, as Colorado finished off Nashville in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Makar had one goal and a magnificent assist in the final period in a 5-3 win in Game 4, as he capped off an impressive series where he was arguably the best player on the ice in all four games.

"He might be the best player in the league right now," Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon said of Makar. "The way he dominates from the back end is amazing. All season, but now this playoffs he's taken another step with his leadership in the room. Been more vocal and obviously on the ice, he's so dominant. He might be one of the best do to ever play by the end of his career at this rate."

Monday was arguably the Avalanche's most difficult win of the series, after trailing — for the first time in the series — in the third period and responding with three straight goals to win the game and series. The response helps Colorado advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the fourth straight season.

"Really good focus throughout the series. Pretty good consistency," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "This was our toughest game for sure. Made a few mistakes that they capitalized on, but again, good resilience from our group to stick with it in the third period... After we went down, we started making plays again and using our skating and you're able to grind out a win on the road. All around positive experience for our guys."

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) passes the puck past Nashville Predators' Roman Josi (59) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Monday, May 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Andre Burakovsky got the Avalanche on the board first, scoring in the first two minutes of the game on assists from J.T. Compher and Bowen Byram. Though, the goal didn't count at first as it appeared the puck did not go in the net. Instead, after review, the puck ripped through the back of the net to give the Avs a 1-0 lead. The Predators responded in the final minute of the first period with a game-tying goal from Yakov Trenin.

Makar gave Colorado the lead in the second period on an assist from Compher, his second of the game. It was Makar's third goal of the postseason. But, again, Trenin was able to tie the game heading into the third period. Trenin scored three goals in the series.

Nashville's Filip Forsberg gave the Predators first lead of the game — and the series — at the 16:49 mark in the third period, thanks to a stellar pass from Mattias Ekholm.

"Definitely a kick in the ass. Excuse my language," Makar said of losing the lead. "I think the energy definitely rejuvenated our group."

The Avalanche's defensive performance Monday was easily its worst of the series, with the Predators coming up with several quality looks that were not there in the first three games. Bednar said they made several mistakes on line changes that hurt them defensively.

But Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews was able to tie the game back up at the 11:05 mark in the third, with assists from Burakovsky and Erik Johnson. And only three minutes later, Valeri Nichushkin gave the Avalanche a 4-3 lead off a beautiful pass from Makar. MacKinnon finished off the Predators with an empty net goal with only 55 seconds remaining — his fifth goal of the series.

As Bednar said, like games 2 and 3, the Avalanche were resilient in their approach, which is something they'll need to continue throughout their playoff run.

"Adversity is never a bad thing if you're if you're overcoming it," Bednar said. "Finding ways to play your game and you're not going to win them all. But you want to make sure your team is fighting hard and pushing themselves to overcome whatever obstacles are in their way. We had a few in this series and guys continue to play well, so I like that. That's a positive sign for the team."

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) blocks a shot as Devon Toews (7) blocks out Nashville Predators' Matt Duchene (95) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Monday, May 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey - staff, AP

Pavel Francouz replaced the injured Darcy Kuemper Monday, after Kuemper left Game 3 taking a stick to the face. Francouz finished the game with 27 saves. For the fourth straight game, the Avs outshot the Predators, 38-31.

Colorado was dominant in the series against Nashville, winning 7-2 in Game 1, 2-1 in Game 2 (overtime), 7-3 in Game 3 and 5-3 in Game 4. The Predators never led at any point during the series, until Monday night. And the Avalanche had 176 shots on goal compared to the Predators' 112.

Colorado will face either the St. Louis Blues or the Minnesota Wild in the second round. That series is currently tied 2-2. The Avalanche have lost each of the past three seasons in the second round.