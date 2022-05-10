ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cameron Johnson Shares Insane Story About How Fans Harassed His Girlfriend In Game 3 Of The 2021 Finals: "Had A Towel Thrown On Her, Got Kneed In The Back Of Her Head And Had Beer Spilled On Her"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
fadeawayworld.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame 4 between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns saw the Mavericks execute a masterful defensive performance to win their second game in a row to tie up the second-round series between the two teams. However, the main talking point from the game isn't related to the on-court action, but...

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley's Hilarious Reaction To Unbelievable Attractive Blonde Girl Behind Dallas Star Coach: “Keep That Camera On The Dallas Bench… I Was Glued To The Television.”

Every now and then, we see fans stealing the show at arenas. More often than not, it's due to the wrong reasons, like the kid who messed with Chris Paul's mom in a recent game. Other times, we see fans trying to protect their players like the lady that tried to prevent Draymond Green from getting a tech.
DALLAS, TX
FanBuzz

Klay Thompson’s Dating History Includes a Model Who Starred in Spider-Man

I could watch Klay Thompson shoot spot-up shots for hours. It’s the prettiest in the world, and the primary reason why he and superstar teammate Stephen Curry are a lethal combination known as “The Splash Brothers.” Curry can create any imaginable shot off the dribble, but the second you focus your defensive efforts towards him, he’ll kick it out to Thompson. It’s beautiful for Warriors fans and a nightmare for everyone else. And for Thompson, his situation set him up to have a successful career in the National Basketball Association.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
The Spun

Jimmy Butler Had Message For Joel Embiid After Heat Win

Jimmy Butler had a great message for former teammate Joel Embiid on Thursday night. Butler ended up coming out on top as the Miami Heat eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 99-90. It's Miami's first trip to the Eastern Conference Final since 2020. After the buzzer sounded, Butler...
MIAMI, FL
WILX-TV

Former Spartan Adreian Payne killed in Orlando

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne has died in Orlando, Florida. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) confirmed to News 10 just before noon that Payne was shot and killed. Former teammates took to Twitter to share the news. The...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Dallas
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Cam Johnson
Person
Cameron Johnson
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Blackson Claims Ben Simmons Slid In His Fiancée's DMs

Club Shay Shay once again gave the world a vial moment during Michael Blackson's visit to Shannon Sharpe's podcast. The famed comedian covered a variety of topics during his sit down with Sharpe, but it was a moment when Blackson was asked about Ben Simmons that stole the show. Last summer, Blackson seeming tweeted that someone tried shooting their shot with his fiancée Rada, and Sharpe wanted to know if it was true.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Dallas Mavericks#The Phoenix Suns
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Phil Jackson suggesting Lakers make drastic roster move

Phil Jackson seems to want the Los Angeles Lakers to go full Keyser Söze mode this offseason. Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times said this week during an appearance on “The Doug Gottlieb Show” that he has heard Jackson, who has recently been advising the Lakers, would like them to trade LeBron James. Plaschke, who has covered the Lakers and L.A. sports for several decades, including when Jackson still used to coach the Lakers, did add that there is nothing “on the record” to back up the claim that Jackson wants James traded. But Plaschke did also say that Jackson would like the Lakers to keep Russell Westbrook and try to make it work with him.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Says He Didn't Want To Leave LeBron James In 2017, But He Moved To The Boston Celtics Because He Wanted Something New

Kyrie Irving was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers and even though his initial years involved some losing, all of that changed when LeBron James returned to join the team in 2014. Suddenly the Cavaliers were contenders and would go to the following 4 NBA Finals, including finally winning one historically from 3-1 down against the 73-win Golden State Warriors.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins 'Hopes' Doc Rivers Gets Fired For 1 Reason

The Philadelphia 76ers' disappointing second round playoff exit has some wondering if Doc Rivers' job is in danger. ESPN's Kendrick Perkins hopes it is. On Twitter following the Sixers' season-ending 99-90 loss tonight, Perkins shared that he wants his former Boston Celtics head coach to get fired. His reasoning? Rivers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy