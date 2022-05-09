ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak City, UT

Erma Paice Nielson

millardccp.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErma Paice Nielson passed away on May 4, 2022, in Oak City, Utah at the age of 95. Mom was born May 17, 1926, in Beaver, Utah to Caleb Edwin and Martha Dean Paice. She married Alden John Nielson on June 22, 1948 in the Manti, Utah temple. They were married...

millardccp.com

millardccp.com

Notice to Water Users 5/11/22

The applications below were fi led with the Division of Water Rights in Millard County. These are informal proceedings per Rule 655-6-2. Protests concerning an application must be legibly written or typed, contain the name and mailing address of the protesting party, STATE THE APPLICATION NUMBER PROTESTED, CITE REASONS FOR THE PROTEST, and REQUEST A HEARING, if desired. Also, A $15 FEE MUST BE INCLUDED FOR EACH APPLICATION PROTESTED. Protests must be filed with the Division of Water Rights on or before Jun. 7, 2022 either electronically using the Division`s on-line Protest of Application form, by hand delivery to a Division office, or by mail at PO Box 146300, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-6300. Please visit waterrights.utah.gov or call (801)538-7240 for additional information.
MILLARD COUNTY, UT
millardccp.com

Job Announcement: Millard School District 5/11/22

Millard School District is accepting applications for the following position for the 2022-2023 school year:. Applicants must be able to pass a qualifying test, have an Associates Degree or two years of college to be eligible for consideration. Salary will be based on Millard School District’s Classified Salary Schedule.
MILLARD COUNTY, UT
millardccp.com

Cemetery Notice 5/11/22

“Maintaining, Improving and Beautifying of Cemeteries for the burial of the dead is declared to be one of the considerations of a civilized People”. It is to this end that Delta-Sutherland-Oasis Cemetery Maintenance District would like to remind all those who honor their decease by decorating their graves for Memorial Day; that these decorations need to be removed by Monday, Jun 6th.
MILLARD COUNTY, UT
millardccp.com

Possible Topaz dig project planned

Museum board plans community outreach around memorial. Input from professionals and the general public alike is being requested by the Topaz Museum Board and Wakasa Memorial Committee. The museum board recently announced its launch of the Topaz Community Outreach Project, as part of its effort to preserve and interpret the...
MUSEUMS
millardccp.com

IPA, Millard County eye tax settlement

Entities exchange confidential offer, counteroffer after years-long dispute, expensive court battle. The Intermountain Power Agency offered to settle a long-running tax dispute with Millard County back in February, according to a spokesman for the agency. County officials responded with a counteroffer nine weeks later. Last week commissioners discussed the proposed...
MILLARD COUNTY, UT

