BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Early voting is currently underway in the state of Kentucky. Making it easier in case you may not be able to cast your vote on May 17th. Since Thursday, qualified voters can go to in-person no excuse locations until the 14th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WARREN COUNTY, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO