Minnesota State

Lung Assoc Turns MN Turquoise This Week to Raise Awareness of Lung Cancer

By Scott Peterson
minnesotanewsnetwork.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Lung Association is turning the state turquoise this week. Spokeswoman Pat McKone says the goal is “to raise awareness of lung cancer and to...

Twins release schedule for youth clinics all over Upper Midwest

Play Ball! Minnesota, a longtime initiative of the Minnesota Twins Community Fund, today announced its full 2022 Youth Baseball and Softball Clinics schedule. The program, which is presented in partnership with Great River Energy and got underway this past weekend, features 43 free baseball and softball clinics for children ages 6-12 in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Gov Walz signs into law bill aiming to end Veteran homelessness

Governor Tim Walz today signed into law a comprehensive veterans bill that aims to move the state toward ending and preventing veteran homelessness. The bill also provides around $25 million in service bonuses to veterans and Gold Star families and funds more than $10 million for veterans’ homes and veterans’ cemeteries. And the bill includes funding for enlistment incentives for Service Members in the Minnesota National Guard.
MINNESOTA STATE
Gopher softball opens Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday afternoon (AUDIO)

(East Lansing, MI) — The University of Minnesota softball team opens the Big Ten Softball Tournament on Wednesday afternoon in East Lansing, Michigan, taking on Wisconsin at 3:30 P-M. The Golden Gophers are 26-23-and-1 on the season and the nine-seed in the field, while the Badgers are the eight-seed at 27-18. Minnesota swept Wisconsin in a doubleheader last Wednesday in Minneapolis. The Gophers have won six of their last nine games, while the Badgers dropped the final six games of the regular season. The winning team on Wednesday will face top-seed Northwestern on Thursday. Minnesota senior outfielder Natalie DenHartog of Hopkins leads the way offensively with 18 home runs this season. The Gophers have won five Big Ten Tournament championships all-time, including four trophies between 2014 and 2018. The is the first Big Ten Tournament to be played since 2019 due to the pandemic. The winning team in the tourney will receive an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament. The Gophers will need to win the tournament to clinch an NCAA bid.
EAST LANSING, MI

