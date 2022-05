Does Al Avila hold all of the blame for the Tigers’ terrible start?. Dylan Bair: Generally whenever there are teams that have this, that has this much ineptitude people throw strays at everybody. It’s the players fault. The star who’s not leading correctly. It’s the coach or the manager. Maybe the front office. It’s the owner. Everybody universally is pretty much in the same agreement that Al Avila is the sole problem.

DETROIT, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO