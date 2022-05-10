9-day-old baby dead; mother, caretaker arrested, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An arrest has been made following a deadly shooting outside a convenience store on Thursday morning, according to the Melbourne Police Department. In a news release, officers say they arrested Jhalin Brooks, 19, of Daytona Beach, after they say he allegedly shot a man, later identified as 26-year-old Bacari Berlis, following an argument and an apparent burglary while in front of the UMart on East University Boulevard. Authorities say medical personnel responded and took Berlis to a local hospital where he died.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach man is facing a felony charge after police say he threatened to kill a code enforcement official during an incident that was caught on bodycam video. Kevin J. Sbrusch, 36, was booked into the Volusia County Jail on a charge of corruption by...
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Police have released the identity of a man and woman killed in an apparent murder-suicide Thursday in a Titusville neighborhood. In a news release, the Titusville Police Department identified the woman found dead inside her vehicle as Haley Friedel, 24 of Titusville. According to a preliminary investigation,...
Woman rescued at Florida intersection meets good Samaritans who helped her. With the orange dumbbell in hand, the woman who became unconscious while behind the wheel in Florida earlier in May – prompting a group of good Samaritans to rush to her aid, and captured on video that quickly went viral – thanked each and every one of them for coming to her rescue.
DAVENPORT, Fla. - Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said a nearly 3-year-old child looked more like a 3-month-old after being starved to death by her parents. The child's parents, 37-year-old Regis Johnson and 35-year-old Arhonda Tillman, have been arrested and charged with neglect. Sheriff Judd said more charges could be filed.
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida driver who thought a teenager was following his vehicle too closely is facing charges after he allegedly threatened the teenager and kicked his vehicle, according to the charging affidavit. According to the report, the teenager was driving behind Richard Oloughlin's vehicle on Palm Coast...
PALM COAST, Fla. - A Florida nursing home resident accused of choking and beating another resident to death allegedly told the staff he was "mad" that she wouldn't leave his room, according to a charging affidavit. Cliff Mody Jr., 72, was booked into jail Wednesday on a charge of second-degree...
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - A student was arrested Friday after the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said he brought a fully-loaded and charged gun to a Florida middle school. Deputies say the 15-year-old Fort Clarke Middle School student took the gun – which belonged to his mother – without her knowledge.
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Berkley police have confirmed the body of a victim discovered in an abandoned car in Detroit is a 15-year-old girl that was reported missing last April. Janiya Brown's body was found Wednesday afternoon with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle near the 8800 block of Burnett, near Joy and Livernois.
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman is facing several animal cruelty charges after deputies say she shot her dogs 173 times with a BB gun. Jamie Lynn Kujawa, 37, was arrested Tuesday after an investigation by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Last month, deputies responded to a home on...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A homeowner in Ormond Beach awoke Wednesday to find an apparent hate symbol and the words "get out" spray-painted on his garage, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Now, deputies are looking for the person responsible. The home is on John Anderson Drive, according to...
"The girls still don't have their daddy," said Sadia Baxter, wife of Kissimmee Police Officer Matthew Baxter, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Her husband's killer was convicted in 2019 and sentenced to death in 2022. Following sentencing, she forgave the man who killed her husband and Sgt. Sam Howard.
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A judge sentenced Everett Miller, the man convicted of murdering Kissimmee police officers Matthew Baxter and Sergeant Sam Howard nearly five years ago, to death Friday afternoon. The jury had previously recommended the death penalty, but the defense had argued that Miller, a former Marine, deserved life...
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Two people were killed after a shooting in Titusville Thursday morning, according to police. The Titusville Police Department said its officers responded to the 4000 block of Lakeview Hills Avenue off North Carpenter Road at 7 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they...
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The two people charged with kidnapping a 3-month-old baby in San Jose last month had tried to take the baby multiple times before, the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office said. The district attorney's office on Thursday brought additional kidnapping charges against Yesenia Ramirez, 43, and Jose...
GROVELAND, Fla. - Groveland police are investigating after a shooting took place in the parking lot of a day care center. A city representative says the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in the parking lot of We Are The Future Academy on Groveland Farms Road. At this time it...
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A nursing home resident was found dead after reportedly being beaten to death by another resident, Flagler County deputies said Wednesday. Deputies responded to the Gold Choice Assisted Living & Memory Care facility in Palm Coast around 2 a.m. That's where they say the victim was found beaten in the room of another resident, identified as 72-year-old Cliff Mody. Mody reportedly admitted to the facility staff that he had "beaten a woman to death in his room," deputies said in a news release.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A bond hearing for WWE legend and Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch is scheduled for Friday morning linked to a deadly crash in March near Daytona Beach. Sytch was arrested on several DUI charges last week after she allegedly struck another vehicle that killed a man.
ORLANDO, Fla. - Have you ever been pulled over by an officer riding on a horse?. That's what happened to one Florida man in an Orlando neighborhood Monday during his first traffic stop ever. The Orlando Police Department shared preproduced body camera video on social media showing three officers of...
Comments / 0