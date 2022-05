James Madison’s Kendall Turner and Kate Owens were both named to the Second Team All-CAA Women’s Golf team for their performances in 2021-22 Turner, a redshirt junior, had a scoring average of 73.24 this season to set a new single-season scoring record for the program. Her 13 rounds of par or better were second-most on the team, only trailing Owens, and she now holds the mark for lowest round in program history after carding a 6-under 66 in the final round of the River Landing Classic earlier this spring.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO