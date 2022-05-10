Phil Lynott: Solo In Soho - Album Of The Week Club review

There is to be a second Spinal Tap movie. The news was broken by director Rob Reiner in an interview with Deadline. “I can tell you hardly a day goes by without someone saying, why don’t you do another one?" said Reiner. “For so many years, we said, ‘nah.’ It wasn’t until we came up with the right idea how to do this. You don’t want to just do it, to do it. You want to honour the first one and push it a little further with the story."

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO