Charles Jenkins ‘The Harvest Lives In The Small Seed’ | Jenkins-ism

By Get Up!
 4 days ago

Source: Press / Charles Jenkins

Gospel star Charles Jenkins was the Guest Pastor in the Get Up! Church today. The award-winning singer blessed us with his version of the Ericaism, the “Jenkins-ism.”

Charles Jenkins: Today I want to talk to you about the seed and the harvest. It’s an amazing passage in Zechariah 4:10, that says, Do not despise small beginnings, that seed is a small thing.” It’s a small thing. Harvest is the big thing. And the amazing thing about God is He could take a small thing, and turn it into a big thing. Do not despise small beginnings. Don’t be frustrated, don’t be disappointed. Don’t be sad, about having a small thing, that small thing, if you invest in it, if you pray over it, if you engage it, if you study, if you work on it, work with it, and you trust God and you believe beyond what you have, and you see beyond where you are, God has the ability to an Ephesians 3:20 thing on your seed. Make it exceedingly, abundantly above all, you can ask a thing.

Zechariah 4:10 “Who dares despise the day of small things, since the seven eyes of the Lord that range throughout the earth will rejoice when they see the chosen capstone in the hand of Zerubbabel?”

Every seed is pregnant with a harvest, but it needs time and this energy, it needs effort. It’s got to be sown, so it can propagate and germinate. And bring forth a tree that brings forth fruit that could be in a relationship that can be with your money that can be in business in a multiplicity of ways. A seed can become a harvest, but you got to have the faith to invest the time, energy and effort. While at the same time you believe God to put his super on your natural and end up with a supernatural blessing.

