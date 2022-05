EAST POINT, Ga. - East Point police have arrested a man on charges he shot and killed a woman, who according to her family was trying to help him. Dennishia Smith was just 21-years-old. Her mother says she had fallen on hard times financially and asked a man who was living with her but not paying rent to move out. Police say he shot and killed her.

