BOONE — A beloved community member and local photographer who knew how to capture the essence of the High Country and its residents passed away on May 6. Marie Freeman was an expert at documenting the day-to-day lives of High Country residents and students at Appalachian State University. She worked at the Watauga Democrat as a photographer for approximately 14 years. She covered the community through the lens of her camera before moving to Appalachian State University.

