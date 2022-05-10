ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man Who Shot Woman and Her Neighbor Being Sought in Queens

By Adam Devine
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, NY – THe New York City Police department reported a shooting inside...

NBC New York

NYC Group Wreaks $50,000 Havoc in Raymour & Flanigan Store

Police are looking for a group of people who broke a door and barged into a New York City Raymour & Flanigan store and destroyed electronics and furniture, ultimately causing about $50,000 in damage, authorities say. The suspects broke into the store on Exterior Avenue in the Bronx around 8:40...
Crime & Safety
Deadly gas station stabbing in Queens

NEW YORK - A man was stabbed to death after getting into a dispute at a gas station in Queens. It happened on Thursday night just before midnight. The New York City Police Department says that 58-year-old Curtis Rippe got into some sort of argument with two men in their 20s at the gas station on Horace Harding Expressway in the Corona section.
Daily News

Police identify woman found dead with bag over head in Bronx apartment

A 34-year-old woman whose decomposing corpse was found in a Bronx apartment with a plastic bag wrapped around her head was asphyxiated to death, the city’s Medical Examiner said Thursday, ruling the woman’s death a homicide. Firefighters and city EMTs responding to a call of a foul odor coming from an Ogden Ave. apartment near W. 167th St. in Highbridge Saturday evening found victim Norayshma ...
Outrage After Prosecutors Slash Sentences for Pair of NYC Lawyers Who Firebombed NYPD Van During 2020 BLM Riots

NEW YORK (77WABC) — Lighter sentences we doled out for two people who firebombed an empty NYPD van during Black Lives Matter protests during the 2020 riots. The NYPD Patrolman’s Benevolent Association President Pat lynch is blasting the decision, asking the judge to impose as stiff a sentence as possible. During a hearing in Brooklyn federal court in October of 2021, 35-year-old Colinford Mattis and 33-year-old Urooj Rahman faced ten years in prison, but now they now face just two years in jail.
Daily Voice

Trio Nabbed In Passaic Home Invasion Shooting: Prosecutor

Three people have been arrested in connection with a home invasion shooting that injured a 28-year-old Passaic man earlier this month, authorities said. Farad Anthony and Sahad Burgos, both 31 of Passaic, assaulted the victim and fired a handgun in his direction during the incident at home on Market and Morris streets just before 8 a.m. May 4, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.
PIX11

Woman raped at knifepoint in an elevator in the Bronx: NYPD

BRONX, New York (PIX11)– A woman was raped at knifepoint in the elevator of a Bronx building Monday night, police said. An unidentified man followed the 40-year-old victim into the apartment building near Bolton Street and Lydig Avenue at around 10 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect allegedly followed her into the elevator and […]
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

