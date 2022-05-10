Man Who Shot Woman and Her Neighbor Being Sought in Queens

NEW YORK (77WABC) — Lighter sentences we doled out for two people who firebombed an empty NYPD van during Black Lives Matter protests during the 2020 riots. The NYPD Patrolman’s Benevolent Association President Pat lynch is blasting the decision, asking the judge to impose as stiff a sentence as possible. During a hearing in Brooklyn federal court in October of 2021, 35-year-old Colinford Mattis and 33-year-old Urooj Rahman faced ten years in prison, but now they now face just two years in jail.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO