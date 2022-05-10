ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Three People Shot in Pittsburgh, One Killed

By Ryan Dickinson
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PITTSBURGH, PA – Three people were shot and one was killed in a shooting...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 3

Related
New Pittsburgh Courier

UNSOLVED HOMICIDES: Just 31% of city’s homicides in 2022 are solved

ZAVIAWNA GATHERS DIED IN 2021. Nearly four weeks since a mass shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side on Easter Sunday shook the region, made national headlines and left two teens lifeless, there are still no arrests. Nine months after the senseless shooting death of 26-year-old Zaviawna Gathers in Wilkinsburg, her...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania grandma shot and killed on porch; 2 men wanted for murder are considered ‘armed and dangerous’

(WTRF) Police in Pennsylvania are requesting the public’s help locating two men who are allegedly associated with shooting and killing a grandma on her front porch. Washington Police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are looking for  Brandon Allen and Javarr Thomas. Warrants have been issued for their arrest for homicide and attempted homicide.  According […]
WASHINGTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Shotspotter#The Violent Crimes Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtae.com

Man dies after car, pickup truck crash in Moon Township

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died following a two-vehicle crash in Moon Township on Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the 500 block of Flaugherty Run Road. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office identified the victim as George McMahon, 59, of Coraopolis. The medical examiner's report said McMahon...
MOON, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

90K+
Followers
53K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy