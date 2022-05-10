New Law Says All New Jersey School Bathrooms Should be Stocked with Feminine Hygiene Products

I hate to say I told you so. Please share this piece with Gov. Phil Murphy because he needs to hear it from you. He is going to kill someone. It almost happened Wednesday. A 34-year-old woman walking along Gorney Road in Lafayette at 4:30 p.m. was confronted by a black bear. Without any known provocation, the bear charged her, attacked her, mauled her. It opened up wounds on her right arm and her right side.

