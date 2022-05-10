ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New Law Says All New Jersey School Bathrooms Should be Stocked with Feminine Hygiene Products

By Robert Walker
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
TRENTON, NJ – Republicans in New Jersey are calling on local Democrats to amend...

State
New Jersey State
New Jersey Globe

Peterson objects to resolution honoring N.J. school board association president

Assemblyman Erik Peterson (R-Franklin) said today that he opposes a ceremonial legislative resolution honoring Lawrence Feinsod, the retiring executive director of the New Jersey School Boards Association (NJSBA), and urged his fellow legislators to remove their names from the resolution. “This ceremonial resolution is an insult to every parent in...
FRANKLIN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ to require schools place tampons in boys bathrooms?

Lawmakers in the New Jersey Senate have advanced a bill that would require free menstrual products be provided in all school bathrooms for students in grades 6 through 12. That presumably includes boys' bathrooms. Supporters of the bill (S1221) claim it addresses so-called "period poverty." Assemblywoman Gabriela Mosquera, D-Gloucester, the...
EDUCATION
New Jersey 101.5

Delays, price & more: Lawmakers hammer NJ marijuana regulators

TRENTON – At a hearing initially announced when the launch of the since-opened recreational marijuana industry had been stalled, lawmakers found plenty of other ways to critique the state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission at a marathon meeting Thursday. Eight panels of witnesses cycled through over the course of four...
LAW
#Feminine Hygiene Products#Hygiene#Vandalism#Republicans#Democrats
New Jersey 101.5

More blood on Murphy’s hands in latest NJ bear attack (Opinion)

I hate to say I told you so. Please share this piece with Gov. Phil Murphy because he needs to hear it from you. He is going to kill someone. It almost happened Wednesday. A 34-year-old woman walking along Gorney Road in Lafayette at 4:30 p.m. was confronted by a black bear. Without any known provocation, the bear charged her, attacked her, mauled her. It opened up wounds on her right arm and her right side.
ANIMALS
CBS Philly

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Proposes Legislation To Make Abortions More Accessible, Affordable

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday a renewed push for legislation to make abortions more accessible and affordable. The announcement comes just five months after the governor signed into law a measure securing a woman’s right to an abortion. Murphy says these are measures they wanted to include in the Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act, but they didn’t make it through. With the Supreme Court expected to overturn Roe v Wade, Murphy says his timeline to codify additional abortion rights has accelerated. Murphy’s proposed legislation will expand the number of abortion providers by allowing physician assistants, midwives and advanced...
POLITICS
Travel Maven

The 2 fastest-growing Cities in New Jersey

According to theUS Census Bureau, New Jersey is the eleventh most populous state in America, with a population of 9.3 million residents. As a state close to two major cities boasting a gorgeous coastline and mountain ranges to the North, it's no wonder that people like to call the Garden State home.
NEWARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Governor Murphy highlights ANCHOR Property Tax Relief program

NEW JERSEY– Governor Phil Murphy Thursday visited Somerville to further highlight the ANCHOR (Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters) Property Tax Relief Program. As a part of his FY2023 Budget Proposal, Governor Murphy touted the new initiative that will distribute $900 million in property tax relief to...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
News 12

Students, parents say Piscataway school psychologist was fired for advocating for LGBTQ+ students

A Middlesex County school district’s decision to fire one of its psychologists has students and parents calling on the board to reconsider. The Piscataway School Board decided not to grant tenure to one of its school psychologists. Those opposed to the firing are citing retaliation for the psychologist advocating for LGBTQ+ students and inclusive curriculum.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
WETM 18 News

SNAP households to receive maximum food benefits in May

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum level of benefits this month. This was confirmed on Friday and Governor Hochul also announced that all SNAP households will also receive supplemental allotment in May, resulting in nearly $234 in additional food assistance. This emergency assistance supplement is […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
