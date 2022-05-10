Armed Robbery Suspect Wanted for Multiple Commercial Robberies in the Bronx

A bloody night in New York City resulted in the deaths of two men in separate assaults around midnight, with suspects in one of the attacks still on the run. Police said the first stabbing left a 58-year-old homeless man dead on Horace Harding Expressway in Queens. Curtis Rippe was involved in a dispute with two men before he was stabbed in the torso, police added.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO