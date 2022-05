Four years after they had a falling out on season 9 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards revealed how much she misses her former friend, Lisa Vanderpump. Kyle, 53, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on May 11 and played “Like Mother, Like Daughters?” where her daughters Farrah, 33, Alexia, 25, and Sophia, 22, had to match up answers with their famous mom. The first question: “On a scale of 1 to 10, how much does Kyle miss her friendship with LVP?”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO