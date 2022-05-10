Hope Evening Lions Food Distribution Set for Saturday

Texarkana, Texas Police report 43 year old Daniel Carlos Santos-Medina of Hope was arrested May 10th for “online solicitation of a minor”. A police spokesman says Santos-Medina was bonded out on Wednesday.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC that a man has died after an accident at the Tractor Supply Distribution Center in Macon. According to Jones, the accident took place around 9:39 a.m. on Thursday morning at the center by Frank Amerson Parkway. The accident...
Sometime you just need time with friends to relax and unwind. That's what I got to do over the weekend with some friends. This was a well-orchestrated plan by one of my dear friends to surprise another for her birthday which falls on May 5. This plan has been coming together for a few months. I thought I should be well on the mend by the time this weekend popped up and I needed some girl time, badly.
Amanda Hillary Shores McCrory, 40, of Bay Minette, Alabama, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022. She was born in Hope, Arkansas on March 1, 1982, and was a 2000 graduate of Hope High School. Hillary was an extremely intelligent free spirit who loved life. She could light up any...
ROSSTON – Twenty-three seniors walked into the Nevada gym Thursday night, with 23 graduates walking out. The stands were packed with family, friends and well-wishers, all on hand to see the Class of 2022 be awarded their diploma and take the next step of their young lives. Tonda Pennington, NSD principal, welcomed everyone, telling the seniors this night was for them.
On May 2, 2022, James Kelly Dortlon and Claudia Lynn Foreman Dortlon purchased the property located at 104 Mill Street, Natchitoches, Louisiana. The building was the former location of Johnson Wholesale. The sellers were Richard T. Johnson and Barbara Olszewski Johnson. The purchase price is shown as $625,000.00, cash in...
BELLE CHASSE, La. — The search was called off for Tuesday night following an extensive search for Ally Wilson. Crews will be out on Wednesday morning to continue their efforts. Crews will meet at 8 a.m. at the intersection of Brooklyn and Socrates in Algiers. They are encouraging community...
MURFREESBORO, Ark. — The Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro, Arkansas is one of the only places in the world that allows the public to search for real diamonds. Here are the ten largest diamonds ever found there since it was established as a state park in 1972:
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three people have been arrested by the Shreveport Police Department recently as part of large drug busts. Police say on April 26, members of the SPD Street Level Interdiction Unit conducted an investigation that led to the discovery and seizure of 7.62 lbs of marijuana and a firearm from a home in the 200 block of Prospect Street. Stanley Cash, 36, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have released surveillance images in hopes of identifying two men who broke into a downtown Shreveport business last month. According to police, the two men broke into a downtown business on April 17 in the 500 block of Texas Avenue. Investigators are hoping images captured on the business security cameras of the two men will lead to tips on who they are.
Louisiana mother-daughter share the same birthday, they will soon share the same stage. “I didn’t know anything about college life,”. The post Louisiana mother and daughter soon to graduate together from Grambling State University first appeared on The Black Detour.
PRESCOTT – Nevada County should be getting $801,000 in the second round of funds from the America Recovery Plan Act(ARPA) by next month. This is what Mary Godwin, executive director of the Prescott-Nevada County Economic Development Office, told the Nevada County Quorum Court at its May meeting Tuesday evening. She said it’s about time for the county to file the paperwork to get these funds, which should arrive in the county’s coffers by the June meeting. Godwin said the county can use the same list as before in spending the money, but as the county isn’t getting $10 million or more, it can basically spend it on what’s needed to operate the county government.
CABOT, Ark. — A family is trying to keep moving forward after finding their livelihood destroyed. A stolen car crashed into a family-owned food truck in Cabot and now they're cleaning up what's left with their neighbors. Clint Cook is walking through what's left of his family's business. "My...
Keith Frank called upon the City of Natchitoches as a venue for his latest concert. The Creole Renaissance Foundation presented Keith Frank and the Soileau Zydeco Band on the beautiful stage in downtown Natchitoches. The event attracted people from all over including neighboring cities and states. While Keith Frank’s team erected a barrier to block the view of onlookers from Front Street, the melodic zydeco tunes filled the air of downtown and beyond. Our city is poised to attract even more talent. The City of Natchitoches remains poised to attract other talent and spotlight our city for the jewel it is. Given my continuous improvement mindset, the city will be persistent in process overview and implementation regarding future events.
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Emergency response crews were called out to a fire at a hotel in Texarkana Tuesday morning (May 10). It happened around 10 a.m. at the Wyndham Garden Hotel in the 5300 block of Stateline Avenue. Officials say the problem came from the kitchen area of the building.
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTAL) – Residents are back in their homes and roads are back open after a gas pipeline explosion Wednesday morning in Panola County. It happened around 11:30 a.m. along US 59 North in Grand Bluff north of Carthage. There are no reports of any injuries. Deputies...
HOPE/TEXARKANA – The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Alex Martinez has been awarded the Chancellor’s Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $3,400 per academic year. Martinez is a graduate of Nashville High School. He is the son of Aurelio and Angelica Martinez. Alex plans to pursue an computer information technology at UAHT.
A Louisiana pastor and headmaster of a Christian school who is also a member of the sate Republican Party governing board has been arrested for a second time on juvenile cruelty charges. John Raymond, 60, pastor of New Horizon Church in Slidell and founder of Lakeside Christian Academy, is an...
