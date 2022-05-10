Hope Evening Lions Food Distribution Set for Saturday

PRESCOTT – Nevada County should be getting $801,000 in the second round of funds from the America Recovery Plan Act(ARPA) by next month. This is what Mary Godwin, executive director of the Prescott-Nevada County Economic Development Office, told the Nevada County Quorum Court at its May meeting Tuesday evening. She said it’s about time for the county to file the paperwork to get these funds, which should arrive in the county’s coffers by the June meeting. Godwin said the county can use the same list as before in spending the money, but as the county isn’t getting $10 million or more, it can basically spend it on what’s needed to operate the county government.

NEVADA COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO