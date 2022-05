The Tulsa rowing team is set to race in the American Athletic Conference Championship on Sunday, May 15 at Melton Lake in Oak Ridge, Tenn. Old Dominion, Sacramento State, SMU, Temple, Tulsa and UCF will compete in three scored events, including the Varsity 4+, Varsity 8+ and 2nd Varsity 8+, while a 2nd Varsity 4+ race will also take place.

TULSA, OK ・ 19 HOURS AGO