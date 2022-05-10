ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Reading to convert Walnut Street homes into veterans' housing

By Matt DeBlass
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREADING, Pa. – The City of Reading is investing part of its COVID-19 relief funding in a project to create veterans' housing on Walnut Street. City Council voted Monday night to transfer $360,000 in CARES Act Community Block Development Grant funding to convert 615-619 Walnut St., at the corner...

Patricia Ringo
4d ago

I absolutely applaud those on the City Council who voted for the Housing for Homeless Veterans 👏 !. It is long overdue. And to those that didn't, Shame on you, They were willing to die for you and your Freedom. You can not give them something back?. Thank you again for those of you that made this possible. I would love to work there when it opens!. Sincerely, A ARMY VETERANS MOTHER

