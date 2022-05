Voting has begun in the special primary election to fill the late Rep. Don Young’s seat in the U.S. House. The deadline to register to vote or update your mailing address to receive a ballot is Thursday, May 12. The special primary election is Alaska’s first state-wide by-mail election, and ballots have already been mailed out. If you have not yet received one, it could mean that you need to update your voter registration or mailing address.

3 DAYS AGO