One soldier was killed and another was injured after a bear attack at an Army base in Alaska, officials said Thursday. Staff Sgt. Seth Plant, 30, an infantryman from the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, was mauled by the bear on Tuesday while working at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, according to the base. Plant was transported to the Army base hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

21 HOURS AGO