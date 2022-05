LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Police in Texas said Thursday they arrested a man accused of attempting to kidnap a 4-year-old child, KCBD reported. Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell in a news conference identified the suspect as 29-year-old Delmer Orlando Ortiz Licona. He is the same man arrested last week in a sexual assault case where police said a mother ran into him with her car after she found him naked in bed with her 7-year-old daughter in August.

