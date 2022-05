The end may be near for a program that provided millions of free meals to School kids during the pandemic. School Districts and Organizations providing food are scrambling. With the onset of COVID in early 2020, the Federal Agriculture Department began sponsoring a waiver program for the cost of school meals to help keep kids fed regardless of their family’s economic background, especially with man Schools closed and Students not having access to school meals.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO