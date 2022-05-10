ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

BURAKOVSKY SHOOTS PUCK THROUGH THE NET

markerzone.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado Avalanche forward Andre Burakovsky opened up scoring in Game 4 by overpowering...

www.markerzone.com

markerzone.com

BIEKSA BREAKS DOWN TROUBA'S HIT ON CROSBY; DOESN'T BELIEVE A SUSPENSION IS WARRANTED

The Pittsburgh Penguins not only lost game five of their opening round series against the New York Rangers, they also lost star Sidney Crosby after a hit by Jacob Trouba. Around midway through the second period of the game, Crosby had the puck in the offensive zone when Trouba nailed him with a hard hit. It appeared Trouba's arm or elbow caught Crosby in the face. There was no call on the play. Crosby was able to skate off on his own, but left the game and didn't return.
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

MALKIN CROSS CHECKS ROONEY IN THE FACE; A MOVE HE WAS SUSPENDED FOR A MONTH AGO (W/VIDEO)

With a lot of people focusing on Jacob Trouba's hit on Sidney Crosby that knocked the star out of game 5 of the first round series between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers (you can view that hit here), this one may have flown under the radar a bit. With around seven minutes to go in the third period, the Pens' Evgeni Malkin drilled Kevin Rooney of the Rangers in the face with a cross check. It was very similar to the one he hit Nashville's Mark Borowiecki with a month ago that earned him a four game suspension. Videos of both incidents can be viewed below. The first video in the cross check on Rooney, while the second shows the one on Borowiecki that earned the suspension. It will be interesting to see if the Department of Player Safety calls on Malkin once again. He received a two minute penalty for roughing in the 5-3 loss to the Rangers. Pittsburgh leads the series 3-2.
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

EKBLAD EXITS GAME 6 AFTER HUGE HIT BY OVECHKIN

Just a few moments into Game 6 between the Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals, Alexander Ovechkin laid a huge hit on Aaron Ekblad in the neutral zone. Ekblad originally went down the tunnel toward the locker room but returned to the bench 30 seconds later. After taking one more shift, he left the game and has not yet returned.
SUNRISE, FL
markerzone.com

IS RYAN REAVES' PRE-GAME LINEUP READING THE RANGERS' SECRET WEAPON? (W/ VIDEO)

If you aren't a marquis point producer or a defensive stalwart in the NHL, it's important to carve out a role for yourself. Some guys kill penalties or block a lot of shots, some are super dependable in the face-off dot, but others need to get creative. Sometimes you need to throw big hits & intimidate the other team like Ryan Reaves.
ARLINGTON, TX
markerzone.com

DARRYL SUTTER EXPLAINS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THIS YEAR & LAST YEAR'S PLAYOFFS

As far as head coaches go in the NHL, perhaps none provide more valuable sound bites than Calgary Flames' Head Coach Darryl Sutter. Whether it's verbal language or body language, he always commands the room & offers great wisdom. The Flames have a completely different vibe under Sutter; his calm but intense approach appears to be a perfect fit in Calgary. When asked about the difference between last year & this year, Sutter humbly offered an answer greater than himself & he's got a point.
NHL
markerzone.com

DARNELL NURSE SUSPENDED AFTER HEADBUTTING PHILLIP DANAULT

NHL Department of Player Safety has suspended EDM D Darnell Nurse for Game 6 for head butting LAK F Phillip Danault:. This is a major loss for Edmonton, who is one loss away from a first-round exit. In other news, EDM F Zack Kassian was fined $5,000 for cross-checking LAK D Sean Durzi:
NHL
Connor Ingram
markerzone.com

DARCY KUEMPER BACK PRACTICING WITH AVALANCHE

After a scary incident in Game 3 in which he took a stick from Ryan Johansen to the face, Colorado Avalanche netminder Darcy Kuemper was back practicing with his team on Thursday morning. Kuemper, 32, had many worried for him after Johansen's stick blade went through his mask and appeared...
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

BLUES GOALIE PROSPECT JOEL HOFER SCORES GOAL IN AHL PLAYOFFS (VIDEO)

St. Louis Blues goaltending prospect Joel Hofer scored in a Calder Cup Playoff game on Thursday night. With the score 4-2 late in the third period, Hofer had the puck behind his own net and shot it the length of the ice into the empty net to give his team, the Springfield Falcons, a 5-2 lead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
markerzone.com

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS SIGN TWO FINNISH PROSPECTS TO ELCS

The Maple Leafs' salary cap situation is no secret, but Kyle Dubas has done a great job stockpiling the Leafs' system with an array of promising young players. With several players likely being dismissed citing cap reasons, the team will need to insulate their roster with affordable young talent. C...
NHL
markerzone.com

JACK EDWARDS USES CIVIL WAR TO INSULT FANS AT CAROLINA HURRICANES GAME

I know it's hard to believe that infamous Boston Bruins commentator Jack Edwards said something strange, but here we are. Not sure how this one flew under the radar for so long. In any case, in Tuesday's game five between the Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins, Carolina was leading 5-1 with a few minutes left in the third when a "Boston sucks" chant broke out at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Edwards took the opportunity to get in a dig at the Hurricanes faithful by going all the way back to 1861.
RALEIGH, NC
markerzone.com

SAROS ON HIS INJURY, WHETHER HE COULD'VE RETURNED IN SERIES AGAINST AVS, AND WHO SHOULD WIN THE VEZINA

The Nashville Predators knew they were going into their first round series against the Colorado Avalanche as the underdogs. Without star goaltender Juuse Saros, the hill the team would have to climb became that much steeper. The series ended in a 4-0 sweep for the Avs. Now that it's over, Saros is lifting the veil of secrecy on his injury and addressed rumours that he may have been able to return if the series had gone on longer.
NASHVILLE, TN
markerzone.com

ZADOROV THROWS HIGH HIT ON GLENDENING

Early in the second period of Game 6 between the Calgary Flames and Dallas Starts, Flames' defenseman Nikita Zadorov (6'6'' 235lbs) threw a high hit on Stars' forward Luke Glendening (5'11'' 190lbs) in the neutral zone. Glendening stayed down and appeared to be woozy following the impact. Stars' coach Rick...
NHL
markerzone.com

CAPITALS-PANTHERS GAME 5 NEWS AND NOTES

The Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals are set to battle in Game 5 on Wednesday night with their first-round series tied at 2-2. It doesn't look like there will be a whole lot of changes to either team's lineup for tonight, but the Panthers may have an injury issue. Panthers...
NHL
markerzone.com

MCDAVID ROCKED BY KALIYEV

In the 2nd period of Game 6 between the Edmonton Oilers and LA Kings, Connor McDavid was hit in the neutral zone by rookie Arthur Kaliyev. The puck was nowhere in sight, which should make this a slam dunk interference call. There was no call on the play. McDavid was able to find his bearings and return to the game, thank goodness.
NHL
markerzone.com

RANGERS FORCE A GAME 7

The New York Rangers rallied from an early two goal deficit against the Pittsburgh Penguins to force a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider each notched 2 goals in the contest. Zibanejad and defenseman Adam Fox notched 4 points each to spur their team to victory.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

BRUINS FANS GIVE IT TO TONY DEANGELO WITH A 'F--K YOU, TONY!' CHANT

If Tony DeAngelo of the Carolina Hurricanes was aiming to get under the skin of the Boston Bruins and their fans in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, mission accomplished. The Bruins managed to force a game 7 Thursday night by beating the Canes 5-2 at TD Garden. The crowd was understandably pumped when it was 4-1, and decided to take aim at DeAngelo with a 'fuck you, Tony!' chant. This wasn't just a few of those in attendance, as you can hear in the video below. This chant was a loud one.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING FORCE GAME 7 IN OT STUNNER

This Toronto/Tampa Bay series was destined for seven games from the moment the matchup was made. Everything about this series has been as advertised from Matthews' clutch goals to the resilient & battle hardened Bolts stifling the high flying Leafs. Game 6 was the best game of the series, no question. An overtime finish that had you on the edge of your seat, the Tampa Bay Lightning force Game 7 thanks to who other than Brayden Point.
TAMPA, FL
markerzone.com

ALEXANDER RADULOV'S FORMER KHL TEAM SAYS HE'S NOT WELCOME BACK; 'BETRAYED CSKA'

The Chair of CSKA Moscow, the KHL team Alexander Radulov spent four seasons with, insists the Russian is not welcome back. Radulov left CSKA Moscow in 2016 to sign with the Montreal Canadiens in what would be the beginning of his third NHL stint (he had a short nine game tenure with the Nashville Predators in 2011-12 before once again going back to Russia). The 35-year-old becomes a free agent on July 1st and there is considerable speculation that he'll head home again after what was a season to forget with the Dallas Stars, and being made a healthy scratch in the team's first round playoff series against the Calgary Flames. Igor Esmantovic, Chair of CSKA, said this week he has no interest in signing Radulov, and it's because of the circumstances surrounding his latest departure from the KHL.
NHL

