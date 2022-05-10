BURAKOVSKY SHOOTS PUCK THROUGH THE NET

With a lot of people focusing on Jacob Trouba's hit on Sidney Crosby that knocked the star out of game 5 of the first round series between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers (you can view that hit here), this one may have flown under the radar a bit. With around seven minutes to go in the third period, the Pens' Evgeni Malkin drilled Kevin Rooney of the Rangers in the face with a cross check. It was very similar to the one he hit Nashville's Mark Borowiecki with a month ago that earned him a four game suspension. Videos of both incidents can be viewed below. The first video in the cross check on Rooney, while the second shows the one on Borowiecki that earned the suspension. It will be interesting to see if the Department of Player Safety calls on Malkin once again. He received a two minute penalty for roughing in the 5-3 loss to the Rangers. Pittsburgh leads the series 3-2.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO