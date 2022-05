(Richland, WA) — The Port of Benton held a ceremony today recognizing the original crew members of the USS Triton (SSRN 586) during its historic Operation Sandblast Mission to circumnavigate the globe completely undetected in 1960. The crew covered 26,723 nautical miles between February 24 to April 25 of that year. They generally followed the route explorer Ferdinand Magellan had attempted to navigate in 1521. Once the journey around the world was complete, Triton remained underwater, continued to Spain, where a plaque was presented to honor Magellan’s and Triton’s historic voyages, then arrived in Delaware and surfaced on May 10.

RICHLAND, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO