Page, AZ

9-day-old baby dead; mother, caretaker arrested, police say

By Kenneth Wong
foxla.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAGE, Ariz. - Police in Page say they have arrested two women in connection with the death of an infant. According to a Facebook post by Page Police officials, the 9-day-old...

www.foxla.com

foxla.com

Relatives charged after 3-year-old died at San Jose church exorcism

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Three people have now been arrested and charged following the death of a 3-year-old girl at a church exorcism in San Jose. San Jose police on Friday identified the girl's uncle Rene Aaron Hernandez-Santos, 19, and her grandfather, Rene Trigueros Hernandez, 59, as the newest suspects to be arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse. They were arrested on Wednesday.
SAN JOSE, CA
foxla.com

2-year-old child, woman shot in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A 2-year-old child and a woman were shot on Friday afternoon in South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The shooting was reported sometime around 3:10 p.m. in the 1730 block of W. 56th Street, near Western and Slauson Avenues. Police said that somewhere...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Smash-and-grab robbery at a West Covina mall under investigation

WEST COVINA, Calif. - A mall in West Covina is the latest business hit by smash-and-grab robbers in California. The West Covina Police Department responded to a call from Daniel's Jeweler in the 600 block of Plaza Drive on Friday afternoon. Police were told three men walked into the business and started breaking the glass casings before stealing an unknown amount of jewelry.
WEST COVINA, CA
foxla.com

Suspects in San Jose baby kidnapping tried three times before, DA says

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The two people charged with kidnapping a 3-month-old baby in San Jose last month had tried to take the baby multiple times before, the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office said. The district attorney's office on Thursday brought additional kidnapping charges against Yesenia Ramirez, 43, and Jose...
SAN JOSE, CA
foxla.com

Man arrested for Torrance hit-and-run after relative calls police

TORRANCE, Calif. - One man was arrested for a hit-and-run in Torrance that left one woman dead, the Torrance Police Department announced Wednesday. The collision occurred sometime before 1 a.m. Wednesday near the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Calle Mayor. Officers responded to calls of a person down in the street. When police arrived, they found adult woman dead on the ground, with evidence that there had been some sort of traffic collision.
TORRANCE, CA
Nancy Bell
foxla.com

SoCal man sentenced to four months in prison for participation in Capitol riot

LOS ANGELES - A Glendora man has been sentenced to four months in prison for his involvement in the Jan 6. Capitol riot. According to court documents, 21-year-old Hunter Ehmke jumped onto a window ledge and used his foot and fist to smash the windowpanes. According to the Architect of the Capitol, the damage to the five broken windowpanes totaled $2,821.
GLENDORA, CA
foxla.com

Frank James, NYC subway shooting suspect, pleads not guilty

NEW YORK - Frank James, who is accused of opening fire in an NYC subway train last month has pleaded not guilty to terrorism and other charges. James entered the plea Friday in federal court in Brooklyn. He's charged with committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foxla.com

Woman found dead in Van Nuys home; boyfriend arrested

VAN NUYS, Calif. - The boyfriend of a woman who was found dead in an abandoned home overnight in Van Nuys has been arrested on suspicion of murder, according to police. Alondra Flores, 24, was found dead around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near Ranchito Avenue and Oxnard Street. According to LAPD, someone had called 911, saying that Flores had shot herself. However, when the police got there, they determined that she couldn't have shot herself. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LASD seizes $3 million worth of fentanyl, meth in Huntington Park

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. - Over $3 million worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl was seized during a recent drug bust by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. According to authorities, a narcotics team with LASD served a search warrant in Huntington Park Tuesday and recovered over 150,000 counterfeit oxycodone M30 pills.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Armed robbery at T-Mobile in Seal Beach

SEAL BEACH, Calif. - Authorities need the public's help identifying two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a T-Mobile in Seal Beach. It happened around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, at the store located at 12800 Seal Beach Boulevard. According to police, the two suspects entered...
SEAL BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Chino police officer embraces being a 'change maker' full-time

CHINO, Calif. - Corporal Ryan Tillman is the focus of a new documentary on his efforts to bridge the gap between cops and the community. The documentary tells the story of a movement he launched called Breaking Barriers United. The police officer became so in demand that he recently stepped down from his full-time job as a Chino Police Department officer to focus on the business of building relationships between law enforcement and the public.
CHINO, CA
foxla.com

2 maintenance workers die after fentanyl exposure at downtown LA apartment complex

LOS ANGELES - Two maintenance workers are dead after police believe they may have been exposed to fentanyl at a downtown Los Angeles apartment complex. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a hazmat call in the 800 block of South Olive Street a little before 11 a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found two unconscious men.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Riverside family held at gunpoint during home invasion robbery

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - The search is on for three suspects who robbed a family, including an 11-year-old, at gunpoint during a home invasion in an upscale neighborhood in Riverside. Officials with the Riverside Police Department said three armed men broke into the home located in the 14000 block of Ashton...
RIVERSIDE, CA
foxla.com

Coastal Fire: OC family thanks firefighters for saving their US flag before their home got destroyed

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. - The Strohman family returned to the shell of what was a beautiful Laguna Niguel home to get two things that firefighters managed to save. The family saw their home get destroyed by the Coastal Fire while watching FOX News' coverage of Wednesday's blaze. When they returned after the evacuation orders were lifted, the family was able to recover a U.S. flag and a 9/11 mug cup.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA

