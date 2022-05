Last month, Mariners first baseman Ty France was named American League Co-Player of the Week alongside Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera. Cabrera had reached 3,000 career hits that week and deserved to be recognized. But France’s monstrous week — 14 hits (including his first career five-hit game), three home runs and 10 RBIs in six games — was more than enough to earn him a spot alongside the future Hall of Famer for the award.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO