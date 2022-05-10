NNMC Student Chicqueeta Whitaker Awarded Venessa Valerio Memorial Scholarship

He sits in a long hall by a comfy fire, a fireman’s helmet by one hand, a farmer’s hat by the other. The ancestors greet him with pride & welcome. May his memory be a blessing forever. Bill Gilson was always a helper. He enjoyed doing things for other people and being part of a larger community. While shy about accepting public acknowledgement of his contributions, he was often there to lend what aid he could. He could surprise you as there was always something more to learn about Bill; goat wrangler, audiobook aficionado, heated cat pillow, green thumb with succulents, donkey whisperer, juggler, perpetuator of The Moose Song, creator of excellent baklava, sword & shield wielder, and so much more. His memory will be carried on by a feral housewife, a much admired brother, a treasured sister, a cherished mother, a deeply appreciated grandmother, a respected sister-in-law, much loved niece and nephews, extended family-in-law, a host of additional family and good friends, 5 impudent cats, and 1 elderly oblivious dog.

SOCORRO, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO