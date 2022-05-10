Amber Alert canceled for 2 children from Louisiana

In Arklatex politics for May 13, 2022 we hear from former State Senator John Milkovich on the answer to, "what's next?", after the failure of HB813 in the Louisiana House. Louisiana has been called one of the most pro-life states in the country, and Milkovich discuses several "trigger laws" that could take affect if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. We also hear from Bossier Congressman Mike Johnson on a couple of different topics: protestors outside the homes of Supreme Court Justices; and revisiting the labeling of parents at local school boards as "domestic terrorists." For more, watch the videos attached to this article.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO