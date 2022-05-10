ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

Amber Alert canceled for 2 children from Louisiana

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANDEVILLE, La. - The Amber Alert issued for two abducted children in Mandeville, Louisiana has been...

Former Red River sheriff's deputy arrested

COUSHATTA, La. -- A former Red River Parish sheriff's deputy surrendered Friday to the parish jail, where he was arrested on charges stemming from a hit-and-run crash late last month, state police said in a news release. Melvin Reliford, 29, of Coushatta, is charged with malfeasance in office and injuring...
COUSHATTA, LA
Haire convicted in 2020 crossbow slaying

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man accused of slaying a friend with a crossbow in Broadmoor and then dumping the body at a Caddo Parish lakeside park in early 2020 was convicted Thursday in Caddo District Court. Daniel Ralph Haire, 27, was found guilty of a lesser included charge of manslaughter...
CADDO PARISH, LA
BPSO Attempting To Locate Missing Person UPDATE

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office is currently attempting to locate Suzie L. Goodeaux of East Beauregard. Goodeaux was was last seen in the 1200 block of Joe Gray Rd.in the Dry Creek area at approximately 6:00pm last night. She was wearing grey pants/grey shirt, and is believed to be on foot. She is fifty-three years of age and approximately 5ft tall/100lbs.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Arrests Made by Sabine Parish Sheriff's Narcotics Team in Many, LA

Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announces the arrest of Malik Quendell Newton, age 24, and Kianna Ezernack, age 23, both of Many, on May 9th, 2022. The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Tactical Narcotics Team had been investigating Newton’s illegal drug sales at Apollo Plaza Apartments in Many for several months. Newton lived with his girlfriend, Ezernack, and her small child in C-Building at the complex.
MANY, LA
Deadly car wreck on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police are investigating a fatal wreck that happened during the evening commute around 5:45 p.m. on Friday. Bossier City Police said a pickup truck heading southbound on Arthur Ray Teague crossed over the median and hit a northbound vehicle head on. The southbound vehicle...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
$10,000 reward being offered for arrest in unsolved murder of Tyrone Sumlin

MINDEN, La. - KTBS reported Tuesday on police in Minden renewing their efforts in the unsolved murder case of Tyrone Sumlin. After the story aired, investigators said someone called and offered $10,000 as reward money for an arrest in the case. Police say the reward pot is still growing as people continue to call wanting to put money toward the reward.
MINDEN, LA
Narcotic and firearm busts lead to three arrests in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT. La. - Three people were arrested in Shreveport following several drug and firearm busts. Shreveport police said Stanley Cash was arrested after marijuana and a firearm were seized from a home on the 200 block of Prospect Street on April 26. Cash was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
SHREVEPORT, LA
La. House may fine Kevin Reeves $5K over the Ronald Greene case.

BATON ROUGE, La. - Kevin Reeves, who led Louisiana State Police at the time of the brutal beating and death of Ronald Greene in police custody and during that episode's troubled aftermath, may soon be held in contempt by the Louisiana House, which will consider hitting him with a $5,000 fine for refusing to turn over his journal to lawmakers probing the case.
LOUISIANA STATE
Haughton woman killed in Highway 80 crash

HAUGHTON, La. - An elderly woman has died following a crash in Bossier Parish. According to Louisiana State Police, Dorothy Hughart, 78, was westbound on U.S. Highway 80 in Haughton Tuesday morning when she was hit by another vehicle driven by Yesenia Martinez, 40. Authorities say Martinez failed to yield...
HAUGHTON, LA
corbett john J.jpg

CPSO Arrests Sex Offender for Violating Requirements - Unlawful Presence. On Saturday, May 7, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Deputies made contact with John …
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
CPSO Makes Arrest in Fatal Hit and Run in Moss Bluff

On Friday, May 6, about 10:40 p.m. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched near the intersection of Joe Miller Road and Highway 171 in Moss Bluff in reference to a man unresponsive in the ditch. The investigation determined that Brian A . Matte 62 of Lake Charles was traveling eastbound on a bicycle on Joe Miller Road when he was struck by an unknown vehicle from behind. Matte was pronounced dead at the scene.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
New software purchased for Natchitoches' emergency services

NATCHITOCHES, La. – New software is being purchased to integrate all of Natchitoches’ emergency services. The city council approved the purchase with the upgrades to take place over a 12-month period. Natchitoches police chief Nikeo Collins said that the upgrades will not only help to solve crime, it...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Run 4 Everyone

SHREVEPORT, La.-Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is proud to host the second annual “Run 4 Everyone” 5K and Kids Fun Run on Saturday, May 14 at its St. Mary Medical Center. Parking, activities and the race start will be in the parking lot next to 911 Margaret Place, and the run takes place through the Highland neighborhood.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery to hold Memorial Day Ceremony

Memorial Day is a day where we pause to remember the brave men and women who have served this country. Some died in service, making the ultimate sacrifice, while others returned home and lived out their lives surrounded by loved ones. No matter their cause of death, it is our duty to give honor to those who fought to ensure we would continue to have the freedoms we hold dear.
LEESVILLE, LA
Mission trip to Africa leads to teen's life-saving surgery at WK

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Dr. Boshra Louka, an interventional cardiologist at Willis-Knighton, often takes mission trips to the Middle East and North Africa. While on a trip to Egypt, a local cardiologist friend asked for his opinion on the case of a young teen named George who had a heart condition.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Arklatex politics May 13, 2022

In Arklatex politics for May 13, 2022 we hear from former State Senator John Milkovich on the answer to, "what's next?", after the failure of HB813 in the Louisiana House. Louisiana has been called one of the most pro-life states in the country, and Milkovich discuses several "trigger laws" that could take affect if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. We also hear from Bossier Congressman Mike Johnson on a couple of different topics: protestors outside the homes of Supreme Court Justices; and revisiting the labeling of parents at local school boards as "domestic terrorists." For more, watch the videos attached to this article.
LOUISIANA STATE
Baby formula shortage causing more new moms to breastfeed

SHREVEPORT, La. — The baby formula shortage has many new mothers fearful and even desperate to find nutrition for their children. Not only is it affecting new mothers who are already home with their babies, but also those who have just given birth or are about to. Mackey Roberson,...
SHREVEPORT, LA

