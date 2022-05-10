ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley Graham exudes confidence in a sheer black top and maternity bra four months after giving birth: 'Nursing bras never looked this good'

By Sonia Horon For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

Ashley Graham took to Instagram on Monday to share a couple of sultry photos with her 17.9M followers.

The 34-year-old model exuded confidence in a sheer black top that showed off her stylish maternity bra underneath, four months after she gave birth to twins.

'Nursing bras never looked this good,' she wrote in the caption of the post, which contained four alluring snaps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KwSSI_0fYXrM2w00
Sultry: Ashley Graham was took to Instagram on Monday to share a couple of sultry photos with her 17.9M followers

The former Lane Bryant model paired the bold look with oversized black sweatpants and a gold chain around her neck. She also sported a multitude of gold earrings.

The brunette bombshell wore her tresses in a chic messy updo, with several curled strands left out to frame her face.

Her natural beauty was brought out even further with soft makeup done by artist Katie Jane Hughes, featuring a hint of blush and soft bronze eyeshadow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z8JFV_0fYXrM2w00
Sheer: The 34-year-old model exuded confidence in a sheer black top that showed off her stylish maternity bra underneath, four months after she gave birth to twins

She also took to her Stories, posting a younger throwback photo of herself in another black nursing bra that she was advertising at the time.

'Promoting nursing bras in my early 20s,' she wrote on the photo in a text overlay, adding a face with tears of joy emoji.

Ashley welcomed twins, Malachi and Roman, on January 7. Graham and her husband Justin Ervin - who she's been married to since 2010 - also share an older son, Isaac, who is two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qjFA0_0fYXrM2w00
Chic: The brunette bombshell wore her tresses in a chic messy updo, with several curled strands left out to frame her face
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=490O2W_0fYXrM2w00
Beauty: Her natural beauty was brought out further with soft makeup done by artist Katie Jane Hughes, featuring a hint of blush and soft bronze eyeshadow

The mom-of-three has been very open about her pregnancy and her breastfeeding journey.

She recently talked about her nursing strategy in an Instagram story that showed her simultaneously breastfeeding her newborns.

In the photo, she revealed that this was their 'normal' feeding position, though it took weeks and plenty of tears to perfect it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GeHPR_0fYXrM2w00
Back in the day: She also took to her Stories, posting a younger throwback photo of herself in another black nursing bra that she was advertising at the time
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l87vE_0fYXrM2w00
Double duty: She recently talked about her nursing strategy in an Instagram story that showed her simultaneously breastfeeding her newborns

'My normal position for when I tandem feed the boys. This took me a solid few weeks of trial/error and lots of tears to latch consistently,' she wrote.

'My Doula who is also a lactation consultant was so kind and gentle with me in helping all 3 of us figure out how to do this together.'

Ashley met her filmmaker husband in 2009 when she was volunteering at her church. The two were engaged by June 2010 and went on to marry in August of the same year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fNZQj_0fYXrM2w00
Parents of three: Ashley shares twins, Malachi and Roman, four months, and older son, Isaac, two with husband, Justin Ervin, who she's been married to since 2010; Pictured in 2019

