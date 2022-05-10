ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Deal struck for new Chicago aldermanic ward map

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JI5ks_0fYXoP3a00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=147q2p_0fYXoP3a00
Tentative deal reached in Chicago's ward remap fight 00:36

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A tentative agreement has been reached for a remap for the boundaries of Chicago's aldermanic wards.

A deal was struck in favor of the Chicago United Map, according to City Council Rules Committee Chairwoman Ald. Michelle Harris (8th).

Harris' office said the map will have 14 Latino-majority wards and 17 Black majority or plurality wards. Other reports have said this breaks down to 16 Black majority wards, and one with no demographic majority, but a Black plurality.

The map will also create the city's first Asian-American majority ward.

"I'm thrilled my colleagues have come together in compromise in what has been a long and challenging process," Harris said in a news release. "I am ready to move our city forward with the Chicago United Map, as it represents a fair map for all Chicagoans. I have always wanted to avoid a costly referendum for Chicago's taxpayers, and today we achieved that."

Comments / 3

Related
wlsam.com

Chicago named most corrupt U.S. city for the third year in a row

Meanwhile, Illinois ranked as the third-most corrupt state in the nation. This is according to a report co-authored by University of Illinois at Chicago professor and former 44th Ward Ald. Dick Simpson, whose interview with John Howell can be heard on the podcast page.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Governor’s office moves out of Thompson Center

CHICAGO — The Governor’s office moved out of the James R. Thompson Center Friday, as many staffers emptying the 16th floor say they are happy to move on. Since 1985, the postmodern Thompson Center has loomed above Clark Street like a giant greenhouse. Inside, even tourists are saying what state employees have said for decades: […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

State Rep. Kam Buckner enters race for Chicago mayor

Illinois State Rep. Kam Buckner announced Thursday he's running for mayor, the fourth candidate to step forward to challenge Mayor Lori Lightfoot in 2023.Buckner, a Democrat from Bronzeville whose district stretches from the Gold Coast to the South Chicago neighborhood, is serving his second term in the Illinois General Assembly.He launched his campaign for mayor Thursday afternoon at an event in the South Loop."I'm running for Mayor, because we cannot wait a day longer for a safe and just Chicago for all of us," Buckner said in a press release. "Now is the time to invest in Chicago's schools and...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
CBS Chicago

Gov. Pritzker signs new law targeting smash-and-grab thieves

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Thieves can smash their way into a store and run off with armfuls of stolen goods within a matter of seconds – and it can cost business owners thousands of dollars. Now, Illinois is taking steps to stop it. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed into law new legislation aimed at cracking down on the rise in organized retail thefts and smash-and-grab burglaries. Smash-and-grab heists have been a growing crime trend in recent years.  Stores on the Magnificent Mile have seen the impact of this.  "It's been a horrible, difficult time,"...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Preservation Chicago wants city to do more to protect historic structures from fires

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The walls are still being brought down at the old Antioch Baptist Church in Englewood after a fire last month, but that does not mean the fight to preserve its legacy is waning.CBS 2's Steven Graves shows us the work being done keep its legacy alive and protect other historic buildings.When Ward Miller with Preservation Chicago thinks about iconic city and Englewood architecture, he said this is it."This is really a remarkable first class structure."So when the historic Antioch Baptist Church, which is not designated as a landmark, went up in flames last month, one of its biggest...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aldermanic#The Chicago United Map#Latino#Asian American#Chicagoans
CBS Chicago

Questions, concerns, and skepticism dominate townhall on Chicago Bally's casino plan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bally's Corporation won over Mayor Lori Lightfoot with their plan for a Chicago casino in River West, but now, they need to get the neighborhood onboard. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, Bally's Corporation held a townhall meeting Thursday night at the UIC Forum, at 1213 S. Halsted St. exactly two miles south of the proposed casino site. Company executives and other stakeholders answered community questions about the planned casino – and there were a lot of questions and plenty of concerns. This was the third townhall meeting about the Chicago casino plan, but the first since Mayor...
CHICAGO, IL
garlandjournal.com

Chicago mayor brings message to Dallas

During a stop in Dallas Wednesday, before moving on to Houston and Austin, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot discussed several of the issues as she prepares for a reelection bid and what is expected to be a costly race in 2023. Citing figures in the $10 million range, the first term...
DALLAS, TX
WGN News

Gov. Pritzker signs retail theft crime bill

CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill to impose harsher punishments on people who carry out organized retail crimes, including smash-and-grab burglaries. The bill creates stiffer penalties for ringleaders of these thefts and makes it a little easier to prosecute them. Smash-and-grabs have been an issue at malls in the suburbs, as well as […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox News

Chicago chaos: Wild video shows mob of teens overtaking city streets

Wild videos posted to social media shows mobs of teens and young adults overtaking Chicago streets Wednesday night. The videos showed large groups of teens running through the streets and even jumping on cars. It was happening in the northern part of the city's downtown area. At one point, a video of the chaos was taken just blocks from Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's mansion, prompting police to stage snow plows to protect the area, according to CWB Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WGN Radio

Ald. Gilbert Villegas on Chicago’s new ward map: ‘It’s a loss for Chicagoans, a loss for fair map advocates, and really a loss for the Latino community’

36th Ward Ald. Gilbert Villegas joins John Williams to talk about the proposed new City Council ward map which will stretch the boundaries of his ward so dramatically that it will resemble a pool noodle or barbells. Ald. Villegas also shares his thoughts about the proposed location for Chicago’s first casino.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Thousands of guns recovered by CPD still waiting to be tested, according to police records

CHICAGO (CBS) – For months, the Chicago Police Department has been touting the record number of guns that police have taken off the streets.But with a massive influx of firearms recovered, is ballistics testing able to keep up?CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey is digging into records that show thousands of guns still waiting to be tested."Every illegal gun recovered is a potential life saved."Superintendent David Brown takes every opportunity he can to plug his department's success on the gun recovery front. "There have been 3,682 guns recovered, 1762 people have been arrested in possession of those guns," he said. "In...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS 2 celebrates National Nurses Week

CHICAGO (CBS)-- In honor of National Nurses Week, CBS 2 is introducing you to some of the local nurses saving lives and making a difference in the Chicago area.Meet Sharon Munch: "We do affect everybody's life"The Oak Park native has been a nurse for 25 years and works University of Chicago Medicine Ingalls Hospital. "A close friend was a mentor of mine and was a nurse so she kind of talked us, two friends to be nurses," Munch said. She takes care of patients who are battling cancer.   "We do affect everybody's life that we that we do physically touch," Munch said. Meet Colleen...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Gov. Pritzker signs legislation protecting auto accident victims from rogue towing companies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed legislation that will give drivers greater protection from unscrupulous towing companies. The legislation was an amendment to Illinois House Bill 3124. It calls for a "tow rotation list," in which essentially, police agencies will call an approved list of tow companies whenever there's an accident. If a random tow driver pulls up on the scene and wasn't requested by the owner of the car or officer, they will not be authorized to tow the vehicle. The legislation requires any towing service working within the jurisdiction...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Monty, one of a pair of Chicago's famous piping plovers, dies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Monty, one of a pair of endangered piping plovers that have entranced Chicagoans at Montrose Beach for the past few years, has died. In an announcement to the Piper Watch group, Illinois Ornithological Society Treasurer Tamimi Itani wrote that on Friday afternoon, a piping plover monitor at Montrose Beach found Monty gasping for air in distress. The bird passed away soon afterward. His body will be taken to the Lincoln Park Zoo, where tests will be performed. "I know this news will hit you as hard as it is hitting me," Itani wrote. "Monty was one special Piping Plover, and I loved him dearly." Monty and his partner, Rose, had nested on Montrose Beach going back to 2019. Last summer, they welcomed four chicks.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
72K+
Followers
25K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy