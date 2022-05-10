Deal struck for new Chicago aldermanic ward map

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A tentative agreement has been reached for a remap for the boundaries of Chicago's aldermanic wards.

A deal was struck in favor of the Chicago United Map, according to City Council Rules Committee Chairwoman Ald. Michelle Harris (8th).

Harris' office said the map will have 14 Latino-majority wards and 17 Black majority or plurality wards. Other reports have said this breaks down to 16 Black majority wards, and one with no demographic majority, but a Black plurality.

The map will also create the city's first Asian-American majority ward.

"I'm thrilled my colleagues have come together in compromise in what has been a long and challenging process," Harris said in a news release. "I am ready to move our city forward with the Chicago United Map, as it represents a fair map for all Chicagoans. I have always wanted to avoid a costly referendum for Chicago's taxpayers, and today we achieved that."