Pirates' Jose Quintana: Tosses six scoreless

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Quintana (1-1) earned the win after tossing six scoreless innings, giving up two hits and walking four in Monday's victory over the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Brewers' Christian Yelich: Hits for third career cycle

Yelich went 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, a double, three RBI and two runs during Wednesday's 14-11 loss to the Reds. The 30-year-old launched a three-run shot to left during the third inning for his fifth long ball of the season, and he came through with a triple during the ninth to complete his third career cycle, all of which have come against Cincinnati. Yelich entered Wednesday's contest 0-for-9 with three walks and a run over the previous three games, but he rebounded in a big way during the series finale. He has a .259/.356/.482 slash line with 20 RBI, 22 runs and three stolen bases through 31 games.
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Homers, steals base in big effort

Merrifield went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, four total runs and a stolen base in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday. Merrifield has struggled so much this season that he was dropped to the eighth spot in the order Tuesday. He responded with a single and an RBI in his first game in that position, then broke through Wednesday with his first three-hit game and first long ball of the campaign. Merrifield also notched his first stolen base since April 14. The second baseman hasn't hit any lower than .277 in any of his six big-league campaigns, so it stands to reason that he'll break out of his early-season funk at some point. His performance Wednesday may very well be the spark that gets him going.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Earns another call-up

Castro was recalled by the Pirates on Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Castro spent a stretch of time in the majors in the second half of last season but largely failed to impress, hitting .198/.258/.395 in 31 games. He did hit the ball hard, posting a 10.2 percent barrel rate and homering five times, but he didn't hit it often, striking out 29.0 percent of the time. That latter number looks especially poor next to his 6.5 percent walk rate. Through 29 games for Triple-A Indianapolis this season, he's hit .250/.397/.402, offsetting a still-elevated 26.7 percent strikeout rate with an excellent 17.2 percent walk rate. Contact and plate discipline look like they'll be the keys to whether or not he's given enough opportunities to let his power shine.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Requires surgery

Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Dehydration causes exit

Rojas was removed from Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks due to dehydration, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rojas went 1-for-4 before being pulled for a pinch hitter during the ninth inning. He'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery and should be available for Friday's series opener versus Milwaukee.
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Provides helper

Guentzel posted an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers in Game 6. Guentzel has yet to be kept off the scoresheet in the playoffs, but his goal streak came to an end at five games. Through six contests, he has seven tallies, two assists, 34 shots on net and a plus-1 rating. With his regular linemate Sidney Crosby (upper body) out, Guentzel will be asked to carry more of the load on offense as the Penguins play to extend their series in Sunday's Game 7.
CBS Sports

Bears' Dante Pettis: Signs with Chicago

Pettis (shoulder) agreed to a contract with the Bears on Wednesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. The 26-year-old appeared in three games for the Giants last year and caught 10 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in November. A 2018 second-round pick by San Francisco, Pettis has failed to find much success since totaling 467 receiving yards and five scores during his rookie campaign.
CBS Sports

Guardians' Aaron Civale: Guardians-White Sox postponed

Civale and the Guardians won't face the White Sox on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns within Cleveland's organization. Wednesday's game becomes the first to be postponed during the 2022 MLB season due to non-weather-related reasons. Assuming they aren't dealing with an outbreak that forces the team to suspend operations for several days, the Guardians will return to action Friday in Minnesota. Civale would likely be pushed back two days in the schedule to start that game.
CBS Sports

2022 NFL schedule release: Ranking Cowboys' possible Thanksgiving opponents

The Dallas Cowboys have been playing football on Thanksgiving Day since 1966 with the exceptions of 1975 and 1977. However, they have found themselves on a three-year Thanksgiving losing skid, falling to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime last season, the Washington Football Team in 2020 and the Buffalo Bills in 2019. The Cowboys still won the NFC East in 2021 with a 12-5 record, and are expected to be a contender again in 2022.
CBS Sports

Rays' Taylor Walls: Late addition to lineup

Walls was added to the Friday's lineup against the Blue Jays and will start at third base and bat ninth, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The 25-year-old was originally absent from Friday's starting ninth, but Yandy Diaz was a late scratch due to an illness. Walls is 1-for-22 two walks, two runs, a stolen bases and nine strikeouts in his past seven contests.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Whiffs six in win

Davies (2-1) earned the win during Friday's 4-3 victory over the Cubs, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 5.2 innings. Davies pitched well aside from the third inning, when he surrendered all three runs on three hits, but Arizona clawed back from the early deficit to put the 29-year-old in line for the victory. Davies has been his typical solid yet unspectacular self this season, permitting no more than four earned runs in any of his seven starts, though a 4.27 FIP compared to a 3.57 ERA indicates he's been a bit lucky so far. He's scheduled to toe the rubber again next week against the Dodgers.
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Dealing with hand laceration

Manager Brandon Hyde said Hays has a "pretty bad" laceration on the back of his left hand from being cleated in Thursday's win over the Cardinals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays was examined after taking a cleat to the hand Thursday, but he was able to remain in the...
CBS Sports

Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Moving to bullpen

Manager David Bell said Friday that Gutierrez will shift to a bullpen role, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Gutierrez's first six starts of the season came as a starter, but he posted an 8.65 ERA and 1.96 WHIP in 26 innings while settling for an 0-5 record. The right-hander will presumably serve as a middle reliever out of the bullpen, while Connor Overton will remain in the rotation. Gutierrez will likely be an option to serve as a spot starter at some point if needed.
CBS Sports

The Reds are on a historically putrid 125-loss pace; here's why things may not get better anytime soon

Is it too unsparing, too pitless to call the 2022 Cincinnati Reds the depth and breadth of wretchedness? It says here: Nah, not really. The current Reds edition, you see, presently sits under the weight of all its peers in the standings with a record of 7-24. Barely a month into the regular season, the Reds are already 12 1/2 games out of first place in the NL Central. It also says something that the Reds right now are enjoying somewhat improved fortunes. After cratering at 3-22 through their first 25 games of the season, the Reds have since gone 4-2 -- a stretch that includes a series win over the first-place Brewers. Related content forthcoming:
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Not in Thursday's lineup

Melendez will sit Thursday against Texas, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Melendez started five out of the Royals' first six games after he earned his first career call-up in early May, but the lefty-hitting rookie has now been on the bench for two in a row against left-handed starting pitchers. Sebastian Rivero will get the start behind the plate, while Salvador Perez serves as the designated hitter.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Sent down Friday

Kelenic was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday. The Mariners are shorthanded in the outfield with Kyle Lewis (knee) on the 10-day injured list, but they'll still send Kelenic to the minors following his slow start to 2022. Over 30 games, the 22-year-old slashed .140/.219/.291 with three homers, 10 runs, 10 RBI and four stolen bases. Kelenic was regarded as one of the Mariners' top prospects prior to making his major-league debut in 2021, but he's largely struggled against the top level of competition. He'll attempt to sort things out in Tacoma, while Dylan Moore should serve as the primary right fielder following Kelenic's demotion.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Out of lineup

Tsutsugo will sit Friday against the Reds. Tsutsugo has been unable to recapture the form he showed down the stretch last season, as he's hitting .188/.303/.250 with just one home run through 25 games. He'll hit the bench against a righty (Tyler Mahle) for the second time in three games, with Michael Chavis taking over at first base.
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Ryan Pepiot: Sent down Thursday

Pepiot was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. Pepiot made his major-league debut Wednesday against the Pirates and allowed a hit and five walks while striking out three in three scoreless innings. While the right-hander will lose his spot on the major-league roster, he's still a strong candidate to start during one of the two games in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks.
CBS Sports

Brewers' Brent Suter: Placed on paternity list

Suter was placed on the paternity list Friday. Suter has pitched in three of the Brewers' last four games, and he allowed two hits and a walk while striking out four in 3.1 innings. The southpaw will be away from the team for 1-to-3 days following the birth of his child, while Jandel Gustave was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to provide additional bullpen depth in Suter's absence.
