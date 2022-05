Jose Berrios allowed five runs on five hits and a walk over 5 1/3 innings on Wednesday against the Yankees. He struck out four and took the loss, falling to 2-2. It was more of the same for Berrios on Wednesday, who now has a 5.82 ERA and 1.56 WHIP. As has been the case so often this season, batters hit the ball well consistently against Berrios, as he allowed eight hard-hit balls. His velocity isn't an issue and his spin rates are down just slightly, but batters are just swinging and making contact more than they ever have. Hopefully he can figure things out but he should remain on your bench until he does, including in his next start against the Mariners.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO