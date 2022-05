There has been a running gag on Inside the NBA for quite a while now, with a host of people racing an often unsuspecting Kenny Smith to the giant board. Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson, Jose Alvarado, and even the camera crew have had some fun at the expense of the JET over time but Charles Barkley hadn't quite managed to get the better of him so far. Chuck had one failed attempt last month but he was certainly determined to eventually get the better of his long-time colleague, so did he finally manage to do it on the last show? Have a look for yourself!

