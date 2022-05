HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell Midland was facing a win or go home scenario against Spring Valley and won in a slugfest Friday night by a final of 10-8. The same two teams will play for a sectional title on Saturday at 2 p.m. Hurricane secured a spot in the regionals by beating Ripley 14-4. Here are the highlights from both games.

