Florida State

Gov. DeSantis signs bills to “Honor victims of communism”

By Andrew Carson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Ron DeSantis signed two bills into law that would “honor victims of communism” during a news conference in Miami this afternoon. The newly signed legislation House Bill 395 and Senate Bill 160 would require Florida students to learn about “Victims of Communism” in high school beginning in the 2023-2024 academic...

Comments / 29

Marlena k8
4d ago

It's wonderful that we all get to be honored in the state of Florida! Are the children going to see a picture of DeSantis on the 1st day of class to show an example?

Reply(2)
7
Saint Petersburg Me
4d ago

Sounds like a good idea to raise money from the Banana Republic and Dictatorship DeSantis wants. VOTE 💙

Reply(11)
8
