OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The state championships are set in Class A soccer. Gretna will have a team in both games, the Dragons have a chance to sweep. The girls won their semifinal game against Lincoln Southwest 3-0, the boys beat Lincoln East 4-2. Also the Westside boys beat Omaha Bryan 2-1 but it came at a cost. Isiah Valenzuela who scored the second goal picked up a late red card and will miss Tuesday’s state championship.

OMAHA, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO