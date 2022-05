Front Porch Investments (Courtesy of Zac Gudakov on Unsplash) Don Curry said he knows firsthand how affordable housing can help boost a kid toward success. As a 13-year-old in 1983, he and his mom and sister became one of the first families in Omaha’s scattered-site public housing program. They lived in a government subsidized home near 16th and Emmet Streets before Curry moved away for college and, later, graduate school.

